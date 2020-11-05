Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
ANC "Kickback Scheme" for posh Ambassadorial postings
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Darren Bergman - Spokesperson on International Relations at Democratic Alliance
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:33
Open Line and Callers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Kieno "raps" with the band Watershed about their latest ALBUM "Harbour"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:27
US elections & the influence the impact American has on reproductive health in SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 12:37
US election comment
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof John Mason - Prof of African History at University of Virginia
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
Dudu Myeni Zooms into Zondo and invokes right to silence Journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to CapeTalk's John Maytham about Dudu Myeni's appearance before the Zondo Commission 4 November 2020 4:13 PM
Are you a creative hit hard by Covid-19? Apply for a slice of a R22m relief fund The DSBD is teaming up with the DSAC to offer support to individuals (up to R15,000) and small enterprises (up to R30,000). 4 November 2020 2:06 PM
View all Local
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!' Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 8:52 PM
Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system? "No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail." 4 November 2020 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Trump does early 'victory' dance to Village People's YMCA On US election day, Donald Trump posted a highlight reel of his moves with the message 'Vote!Vote!Vote!' 3 November 2020 9:28 PM
View all Politics
Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown "I’m speaking to you from my solitary confinement prison cell, six hours into our lockdown," says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 5 November 2020 9:05 AM
The Ant Group may become the most valuable IPO in history At the moment, the IPO has been postponed, this is the story of how we got here. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided. 4 November 2020 5:33 PM
Booming craft gin industry a South African success story Craft gin remains the drink of choice for many people around the world. In South Africa, new brands enter the market every year, w... 4 November 2020 3:36 PM
Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy? It's still illegal in Europe, but no worse than other cars in its segment sold here, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 4 November 2020 3:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown "I’m speaking to you from my solitary confinement prison cell, six hours into our lockdown," says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 5 November 2020 9:05 AM
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show. 4 November 2020 6:56 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy? It's still illegal in Europe, but no worse than other cars in its segment sold here, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 4 November 2020 3:34 PM
Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system? "No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail." 4 November 2020 1:31 PM
Thuli Madonsela wants YOU to support her 'Marshall Plan' for South Africa “In a country like ours it's criminal that we have hungry people," says Thuli Madonsela. Enter the Musa Plan for Social Justice... 4 November 2020 11:10 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown

5 November 2020 9:05 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
England
Adam Gilchrist
UK
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Lockdown
COVID-19
COVID-19 second wave
Covid-19 in UK
Covid-19 in England
England lockdown

"I’m speaking to you from my solitary confinement prison cell, six hours into our lockdown," says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

England went into lockdown at 00:01 am on Thursday and will remain locked down until 2 December.

It was spring, the last time the nation locked down.

This time around, the weary nation will be cooped up at home during its famed, gloomy winter.

Locking down during the English winter.

Related articles:

I’m speaking to you from my solitary confinement prison cell… We’re six hours into our lockdown.

Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

England’s lockdown is rather hard

  • No social visits allowed (not even outdoors in gardens).

  • You may meet one person that does not live with you, but it must be outdoors in a public space.

  • Everyone is forced to stay home at all times except when going to (essential) work or school (they remain open, along with universities), shopping for food, going to the doctor, etc.

  • All “non-essential” shops are closed (these include restaurants, pubs, leisure and entertainment venues, gyms, etc.)

  • All personal care business must close (hair, beauty, tattoo, etc.). These services may not be provided at people’s homes.

  • Weddings are banned.

  • Funerals can be attended by up to 30 people.

  • Places of worship must broadcast their services.

The UK recorded 25 177 new cases of Covid-19 and 492 deaths – the most since 19 May - on Wednesday.

There are, right now, 12 320 people in hospital with Covid-19, almost 2000 more than on Tuesday.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories that are trending in that part of the world.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


5 November 2020 9:05 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
England
Adam Gilchrist
UK
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Lockdown
COVID-19
COVID-19 second wave
Covid-19 in UK
Covid-19 in England
England lockdown

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Toilet paper panic buying 123rf

We’ve got you back(side), toilet roll maker assures panic-buying Brits of supply

3 November 2020 10:11 AM

The Brits are panic-buying toilet paper. Again. This time, however, there are 100 million rolls of “white gold” on standby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson

2 November 2020 6:31 PM

Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-doctor-mask-gloves-PPE-covid-19-coronavirus-healthcare-worker-123rf

'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'

30 October 2020 2:01 PM

"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ORTAMBO_0293

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Covid-19 self-quarantine

28 October 2020 10:13 AM

The President is self-isolating after a guest at a dinner he attended on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa shuts down Level 3 lockdown rumours

28 October 2020 9:41 AM

Ramaphosa says the rumours are untrue and he is likely to address the nation next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Europe EU European Covid-19 flag facemask surgical 123rf

Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe

28 October 2020 9:09 AM

"We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Belgium Covid covid-19 123rf

Belgium orders infected doctors to carry on working as it loses control of Covid

27 October 2020 3:07 PM

The tiny, rich nation’s hospitals are days away from being overwhelmed. Europe is in trouble, but in Belgium, it’s really stark.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy child kid face mask facemask covid-19 123rf

[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian

26 October 2020 7:34 PM

Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman saving money piggy bank mask 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Middleclass incomes have recovered almost fully since hard lockdown – FNB data

26 October 2020 7:13 PM

The lowest and highest-paid workers in SA haven’t yet recovered from the lockdown, according to FNB's Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty piggy bank broke 123rfbusiness 123rf

Famous Brands (owner of Steers/Wimpy/etc.) reports its 1st ever operating loss

26 October 2020 6:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown

Business World

Deon Wiggett completes exposé of the man he accuses of raping him as a boy

Local

Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Time for empty promises now over, says new Tshwane mayor Randall Williams

5 November 2020 9:06 AM

Facing COVID-19 and anxiety, Class of 2020 ready to write matric exams

5 November 2020 8:46 AM

US election result on knife edge as Arizona, Georgia count votes

5 November 2020 8:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA