Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown





England went into lockdown at 00:01 am on Thursday and will remain locked down until 2 December.

It was spring, the last time the nation locked down.

This time around, the weary nation will be cooped up at home during its famed, gloomy winter.

Locking down during the English winter.

Related articles:

I’m speaking to you from my solitary confinement prison cell… We’re six hours into our lockdown. Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

England’s lockdown is rather hard

No social visits allowed (not even outdoors in gardens).

You may meet one person that does not live with you, but it must be outdoors in a public space.

Everyone is forced to stay home at all times except when going to (essential) work or school (they remain open, along with universities), shopping for food, going to the doctor, etc.

All “non-essential” shops are closed (these include restaurants, pubs, leisure and entertainment venues, gyms, etc.)

All personal care business must close (hair, beauty, tattoo, etc.). These services may not be provided at people’s homes.

Weddings are banned.

Funerals can be attended by up to 30 people.

Places of worship must broadcast their services.

The UK recorded 25 177 new cases of Covid-19 and 492 deaths – the most since 19 May - on Wednesday.

There are, right now, 12 320 people in hospital with Covid-19, almost 2000 more than on Tuesday.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories that are trending in that part of the world.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.