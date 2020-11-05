Violent gangs extort money from employed Khayelitsha residents – no fear of Saps





Khayelitsha is only 30 kilometres from Cape Town’s swanky city centre, but it might as well be in another country.

Residents of this densely packed, sprawling shackland do no have law enforcement to call on; the brutal gangs that terrify them do not fear the police.

Organised criminals are extorting small business owners and threatening hardworking men and women with violence if they don’t pay as much as R1500 to avoid an attack.

RELATED: 'They will shoot me in front of my wife and kids. Government, please help us!'

Shacks in an informal settlement in Khayelitsha township.

It’s all happening right under the noses of authorities.

Is there a way out?

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Ndithini Thyido of the Khayelitsha Development Forum.

They target individual community members or households… they know somebody owns a car or works at a particular pace… it’s getting more violent… people are scared to report them… Ndithini Thyido, Khayelitsha Development Forum

The perpetuation of The Tale of Two Cities in Cape Town… when it’s in Long Street you bring everybody… In Khayelitsha, there are no street lights or access roads… Surely your urgency will be on the side where there’s a deficit of infrastructure? Ndithini Thyido, Khayelitsha Development Forum

People do not report these things to Saps… [people fear] rogue elements within Saps… Ndithini Thyido, Khayelitsha Development Forum

Listen to the interview in the audio below.