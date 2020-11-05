'They will shoot me in front of my wife and kids. Government, please help us!'





Owning a car or a flatscreen TV is a nightmare if you live in Khayelitsha.

Violent gangs routinely threaten vehicle owners, ordering them to hand over their wages to avoid the torching of their car.

Refilwe Moloto took a call from “Thandi” (not her real name), a CapeTalk listener who lives in Khayelitsha and another one from “Michael”.

We have to pay protection fees… if you have a flatscreen TV, they come and collect. It’s not negotiable… [her friend] sells vegetables on the street… if she doesn’t pay, she gets robbed… Thandi, resident - Khayelitsha

We’re living in fear! … If they come to collect and you don’t have it; what if they kill you? … someone refused, and he was shot and killed… what am I going to do if I don’t have the money? Thandi, resident - Khayelitsha

It will be hard to move out of this area. Even if I can, what about the other people, working hard just to feed their kids? … Can we live in this fear forever? Thandi, resident - Khayelitsha

People are scared [to go to the police] … What if they say, ‘Why did you call the police?’… Thandi, resident - Khayelitsha

I sell food… I must pay R2500 for protection… If I refuse, they will shoot me in front of my kids and my wife… If I go to the police, they will know! … Michael, resident - Khayelitsha

We’re struggling! We ask the government, please help us! … They’re all over our location. Michael, resident - Khayelitsha

