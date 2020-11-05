DA calls on Zondo Commission to look into alleged ANC kickbacks for Dirco posts
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) is embroiled in an alleged "kickback" scandal.
Senior bureaucrats at Dirco have written a letter claiming that the ANC demands kickbacks from senior officials in who wish to get ambassadorial postings abroad.
Dirco's chief director Francis Moloi and diplomat Nyameko Goso sent the letter to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry asking it to follow up on the allegations last month.
The DA's Shadow Minister for International Relations, Darren Bergman, has echoed calls for the Zondo Commission to take the matter on.
Bergman says there are long-standing allegations that cadres and political appointees are forced to make monthly payments to the ANC from the moment they begin their duties.
He says International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor has remained mum on the allegations.
The kickback scandal was brought up by ambassador Moloi, who's actually an upright man.Darren Bergman, DA MP
This allegation has come up before and it was something I had heard about... that ambassadors and directors get a letter [stating] that 'we at Luthuli House now need our share'.Darren Bergman, DA MP
We've been told that there are different scales, like a director will be asked for anywhere from R5,000 to R6,000 a month. Someone more junior would be asked for a lesser amount.Darren Bergman, DA MP
Ambassador Moloi has asked that this be brought before the Zondo Commission and we've echoed that call... and we are hoping for the day that someone is asked to the Zondo Commission to account to that question exactly.Darren Bergman, DA MP
Of course, when you're in that position, you're not going to give up that letter so easily.Darren Bergman, DA MP
If we find that people are being posted because they could pay money back to Luthuli House, it's one big scheme.Darren Bergman, DA MP
Listen to Darren Bergman in conversation with Kieno Kammies:
