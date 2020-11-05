Road linked to deadly Buttskop crossing upgraded as an interim safety measure
The City of Cape Town has realigned Frederick Street as a short-term safety measure to improve pedestrian safety, following recommendations made by the Rail Safety Regulator.
The City of Cape Town in collaboration with @PRASA_Group and the @Rail_Safety, realigned Frederick Street as a short-term safety measure to reduce the risk of train-vehicle crashes at the Buttskop level crossing in Blackheath.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) November 5, 2020
17 people have lost their lives in two serious train-and-vehicle crashes at the crossing over the past decade.
In 2010, 10 children died at the crossing when their minibus taxi was hit by a train.
In 2018, seven people died after the bakkie they were travelling in collided with a train
RELATED: Prasa and City officials urged to intervene after fatal Buttskop crash
The City's mayco member for transport, Felicity Purchase, says the road upgrades have cost approximately R2,7 million.
The City and rail agency Prasa are working on a long-term fix to put an end to the train-vehicle crashes at the Buttskop level crossing in Blackheath.
Ultimately, the plan is to get rid of the crossing altogether and construct an overhead bridge - which could cost an estimated R80 million.
The preliminary design of the level crossing elimination was completed at the end of 2019, Purchase tells CapeTalk.
This is a short-term solution.. but it is not the elimination of that crossing.Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
Detailed work to completely eliminate the rail crossing has been done... We are now in the process of working with Prasa and the province to do a more permanent solution going forward.Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
During upgrades, Purchase says that Eskom also had to relocate an electricity pole, which was standing in the middle of the road and posed a risk to road users.
These things take time, they require design work, budget, etc.Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
It's been ready for some time but we had one final hurdle to get over, which was to arrange for Eskom to remove a pole that was in the middle of the new alignment. That was finally completed a couple of months back.Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
The entire realignment is now ready and open.Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
Listen to the update on The Midday Report:
