Road linked to deadly Buttskop crossing upgraded as an interim safety measure





The City of Cape Town has realigned Frederick Street as a short-term safety measure to improve pedestrian safety, following recommendations made by the Rail Safety Regulator.

17 people have lost their lives in two serious train-and-vehicle crashes at the crossing over the past decade.

In 2010, 10 children died at the crossing when their minibus taxi was hit by a train.

In 2018, seven people died after the bakkie they were travelling in collided with a train

The City's mayco member for transport, Felicity Purchase, says the road upgrades have cost approximately R2,7 million.

The City and rail agency Prasa are working on a long-term fix to put an end to the train-vehicle crashes at the Buttskop level crossing in Blackheath.

Ultimately, the plan is to get rid of the crossing altogether and construct an overhead bridge - which could cost an estimated R80 million.

The preliminary design of the level crossing elimination was completed at the end of 2019, Purchase tells CapeTalk.

This is a short-term solution.. but it is not the elimination of that crossing. Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

Detailed work to completely eliminate the rail crossing has been done... We are now in the process of working with Prasa and the province to do a more permanent solution going forward. Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

During upgrades, Purchase says that Eskom also had to relocate an electricity pole, which was standing in the middle of the road and posed a risk to road users.

These things take time, they require design work, budget, etc. Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

It's been ready for some time but we had one final hurdle to get over, which was to arrange for Eskom to remove a pole that was in the middle of the new alignment. That was finally completed a couple of months back. Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

The entire realignment is now ready and open. Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

