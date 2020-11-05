'Government wants to force Netflix to carry 30% South African content'





The South African government wants to force Netflix, Showmax and other internet streaming services into a 30% local content quota.

It'll be a tough ask, even for Showmax – a South African service with loads of local content.

For Netflix, it seems near-impossible.

For more detail, read: Government wants a 30% local content quota for streaming services – Here is why (MyBroadband)

The proposal forms part of the “Draft White Paper on Audio and Audio-Visual Content Services Policy Framework”.

Other proposals include forcing South Africans to buy a TV license for their phones, even if they don’t own a TV, and compelling the likes of MultiChoice (owner of DStv) and Netflix to collect TV licences on the SABC’s behalf.

The government also wants sports “in the national interest” to be free to watch and DStv to pay the SABC to carry its free-to-air content.

