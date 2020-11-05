Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
Vol 60 - PechaKucha Night Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Greeff - City Organiser at PechaKucha
Today at 17:05
Weekly digicon with Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Daily Maverick: It’s all talk and no action: Time for South Africa’s plastics industry to put its money where its mouth is
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lorren de Kock - Project Manager: Circular Plastics Economy at World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)
Today at 17:46
Book: GiGi: Nipple Caps and G-strings (A Bare-all Memoir)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:09
US elections 2020 Joe Biden edges ahead
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Sappi's debt reaches R31 billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Steve Binnie - Chief Executive Officer at Sappi
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Why engineering mindsets make the worst and best builders of businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance : Side Hustles (additional incomes to supplement salaries)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Road linked to deadly Buttskop crossing upgraded as an interim safety measure Road maintenance has been completed on the street linked to the Buttskop level crossing in Blackheath in an effort to reduce the r... 5 November 2020 1:59 PM
Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions. 5 November 2020 1:32 PM
'They will shoot me in front of my wife and kids. Government, please help us!' "Can we live in this fear forever?" says Khayelitsha resident Thandi. "If they come to collect; what if I don’t have money?" 5 November 2020 11:54 AM
View all Local
DA calls on Zondo Commission to look into alleged ANC kickbacks for Dirco posts It's alleged that career diplomats and ambassadors have paid bribes to Luthuli House in exchange for favourable positions overseas... 5 November 2020 3:19 PM
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!' Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 8:52 PM
Dudu Myeni Zooms into Zondo and invokes right to silence Journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to CapeTalk's John Maytham about Dudu Myeni's appearance before the Zondo Commission 4 November 2020 4:13 PM
View all Politics
'Once SAA starts flying, it’ll need more money' "That R10.5 billion will, literally, disappear once it reaches SAA. Once it starts flying, it’ll need more," says Babalo Ndenze. 5 November 2020 3:04 PM
'Government wants to force Netflix to carry 30% South African content' The South African government wants a 30% local content quota for streaming services, reports MyBroadband. 5 November 2020 1:16 PM
Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown "I’m speaking to you from my solitary confinement prison cell, six hours into our lockdown," says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 5 November 2020 9:05 AM
View all Business
How 'above-the-keyboard' dressing has become a fashion trend Anja Joubert, Trends Director at Superbalist, analyses how fashion trends have turned upside down due to Covid-19 and lockdowns 5 November 2020 6:23 AM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided. 4 November 2020 5:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
UK vegan Bovril you just can't 'beet'? The company which has produced the famous beefy drink for 120 years is moving with the times and adding a plant-based beetroot ver... 5 November 2020 2:18 PM
Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions. 5 November 2020 1:32 PM
Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown "I’m speaking to you from my solitary confinement prison cell, six hours into our lockdown," says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 5 November 2020 9:05 AM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy? It's still illegal in Europe, but no worse than other cars in its segment sold here, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 4 November 2020 3:34 PM
Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system? "No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail." 4 November 2020 1:31 PM
Thuli Madonsela wants YOU to support her 'Marshall Plan' for South Africa “In a country like ours it's criminal that we have hungry people," says Thuli Madonsela. Enter the Musa Plan for Social Justice... 4 November 2020 11:10 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel

5 November 2020 1:32 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Tourism
Travel
Wesgro
The Western Cape government
COVID-19
Safe Travels
red list

The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions.

The Western Cape government in partnership with Wesgro has this week launched a website called safe travels to assist international and local travellers and businesses with the latest information on 'red list' travel restrictions and changes.

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:

Here is the government press release:

Today (03 November 2020), we launched the Safe Travels website, which was developed by the Department of Economic Development and Tourism together with our destination marketing and promotion agency, Wesgro, to help domestic and international tourists to navigate the restrictions on travel and be informed about the important health and safety protocols they need to follow when visiting Cape Town and the Western Cape.

The Safe Travels website also aims to inspire confidence in Cape Town and the Western Cape as a destination, and give peace of mind to those travelling for business or leisure.

As a result of national government’s risk-based approach to international travel and the ‘red list’ of countries restricted to travel to South Africa, there is still much confusion and uncertainty in the travel and tourism industry, especially as the ‘red list’ is not being reviewed consistently every two weeks as promised. (The last update was on the 19 October 2020.)

And so, to guide tourists and ensure their visit to Cape Town and the Western Cape is as hassle-free as possible, our Safe Travels website provides the latest information on travel restrictions and the ‘red list’, as well as visa requirements and the latest Covid-19 health and safety information.

The content for the Safe Travels website was largely developed using social listening tools which provided real-time insights into what potential travelers to South Africa and the Western Cape are concerned about so that we could develop the right content to help address these concerns.

To assist tourists in distress, the Tourism Safety Support Unit at the Department of Economic Development and Tourism are also available to answer queries via email.

Travellers looking to visit the Western Cape, and who require assistance can send their questions to tourismsafety@westerncape.gov.za

On the launch of the Safe Travels website Wesgro CEO, Tim Harris, said: “Featuring safety news, FAQ’s and safety initiatives implemented in the province, SafeTravels.CapeTown has been established as the ‘go to’ page for all visitors coming to enjoy the world-class tourism experience on offer in the province. We invite visitors to peruse the site and put their minds at ease knowing that Cape Town and the Western Cape is travel ready.”

Welcoming the launch of the website, Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, said, “By providing this one-stop-shop for travellers, we hope to convince tourists who are deciding where to book their next holiday, that they can confidently choose to visit Cape Town and the Western Cape because we are travel ready.

“The Safe Travels website is an example of the many ways that we have worked hard since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to support businesses, especially tourism businesses in the Western Cape.”

Minister David Maynier also added: “International markets are a key economic driver for the tourism sector in the Western Cape, especially during the summer season, and will be critical to the survival of the sector. Which is why we have maintained from the start that national government must scrap the ‘red list’ and allow all visitors entry into South Africa subject to presenting a negative PCR test conducted at least 72 hours prior to departure, together with screening protocols.

“There is simply no greater risk for transmission of the Covid-19 virus based on the purpose of travel, yet the negative impact of continuing to limit the entry of leisure travellers to South Africa, especially from our key source markets, is severe and extreme. Cape Town and the Western Cape are open and we are travel ready! Our proposed alternative approach to international travel will ensure we can re-open the economy safely to prevent further job losses in the Western Cape and South Africa during the Covid-19 pandemic.”


5 November 2020 1:32 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Tourism
Travel
Wesgro
The Western Cape government
COVID-19
Safe Travels
red list

More from World

bovrilpng

UK vegan Bovril you just can't 'beet'?

5 November 2020 2:18 PM

The company which has produced the famous beefy drink for 120 years is moving with the times and adding a plant-based beetroot version.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rain drops glass window 123rf

Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown

5 November 2020 9:05 AM

"I’m speaking to you from my solitary confinement prison cell, six hours into our lockdown," says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

volkswagen-idjpg

Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China

4 November 2020 7:15 PM

As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

donald-trumpjpg

Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory

4 November 2020 6:56 PM

The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

trump-ymcapng

[WATCH] Trump does early 'victory' dance to Village People's YMCA

3 November 2020 9:28 PM

On US election day, Donald Trump posted a highlight reel of his moves with the message 'Vote!Vote!Vote!'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

us-sa-flagsjpg

US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA

3 November 2020 8:01 PM

As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

burger-kingjpg

Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!

3 November 2020 8:00 PM

Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

us-electionjpg

US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!'

3 November 2020 6:43 PM

Millions more Americans vote on Tuesday in the close presidential race. Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN's Julia Chatterley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-weed-marijuana-joint-smoke-smoking-123rf

Old people increasingly use dagga as medicine - University of California

3 November 2020 2:41 PM

15% of Americans older than 65 use dagga, primarily to "mitigate pain", "improve sleep", or to "reduce anxiety".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

biden-trump-combojpg

How will the results of the US election impact the Western Cape?

3 November 2020 10:33 AM

Acting US Consul-General Will Stevens says the US and the WC have strong ties that will remain regardless of US election outcome.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

131104Level-crossing .jpg

Road linked to deadly Buttskop crossing upgraded as an interim safety measure

5 November 2020 1:59 PM

Road maintenance has been completed on the street linked to the Buttskop level crossing in Blackheath in an effort to reduce the risk of collisions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aerial photo of Khayelitsha Cape Town Western Cape 123rf

'They will shoot me in front of my wife and kids. Government, please help us!'

5 November 2020 11:54 AM

"Can we live in this fear forever?" says Khayelitsha resident Thandi. "If they come to collect; what if I don’t have money?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shacks in informal settlement in Khayelitsha township 123rf

Violent gangs extort money from employed Khayelitsha residents – no fear of Saps

5 November 2020 10:37 AM

"They target individuals; somebody who owns a car or works at a particular pace. It’s getting more violent," says Ndithini Thyido.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'

4 November 2020 7:54 PM

The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201104 Dudu Myeni

Dudu Myeni Zooms into Zondo and invokes right to silence

4 November 2020 4:13 PM

Journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to CapeTalk's John Maytham about Dudu Myeni's appearance before the Zondo Commission

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

creative-design-drawing-1266012-1jpg

Are you a creative hit hard by Covid-19? Apply for a slice of a R22m relief fund

4 November 2020 2:06 PM

The DSBD is teaming up with the DSAC to offer support to individuals (up to R15,000) and small enterprises (up to R30,000).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180712-ctmp-gugs-edjpg V

'Extortionists emboldened by lack of action from City of Cape Town and SAPS'

4 November 2020 1:48 PM

An extortion racket turf war is brewing in Cape Town's biggest townships, says Gugulethu resident and social activist Geoff Mamputa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-on-metrorail-trainjpg

Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system?

4 November 2020 1:31 PM

"No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khayelitsha Western Cape 123rf

Scared for their lives - victims of township extortion scared to speak out

4 November 2020 1:05 PM

Saps spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says detectives are looking at extortion as a possible motive for Monday's shooting:

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190525madonsela-inaugurationjpg

Thuli Madonsela wants YOU to support her 'Marshall Plan' for South Africa

4 November 2020 11:10 AM

“In a country like ours it's criminal that we have hungry people," says Thuli Madonsela. Enter the Musa Plan for Social Justice...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

SAA

'Once SAA starts flying, it’ll need more money'

5 November 2020 3:04 PM

"That R10.5 billion will, literally, disappear once it reaches SAA. Once it starts flying, it’ll need more," says Babalo Ndenze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix binge watching 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

'Government wants to force Netflix to carry 30% South African content'

5 November 2020 1:16 PM

The South African government wants a 30% local content quota for streaming services, reports MyBroadband.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rain drops glass window 123rf

Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown

5 November 2020 9:05 AM

"I’m speaking to you from my solitary confinement prison cell, six hours into our lockdown," says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Raymond

Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!'

4 November 2020 8:52 PM

Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'

4 November 2020 7:54 PM

The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ant Group logo 2020

The Ant Group may become the most valuable IPO in history

4 November 2020 7:15 PM

At the moment, the IPO has been postponed, this is the story of how we got here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

volkswagen-idjpg

Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China

4 November 2020 7:15 PM

As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

donald-trumpjpg

Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory

4 November 2020 6:56 PM

The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cellphone-phone-banking-app-digital-internet-chat-typing-123rf

Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone

4 November 2020 5:33 PM

If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

summer-cocktail-lemon-rosemary-ice-cubes-glass-drink-booze-gin-an-tonice-123rf

Booming craft gin industry a South African success story

4 November 2020 3:36 PM

Craft gin remains the drink of choice for many people around the world. In South Africa, new brands enter the market every year, with growing export demand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Man working from home zoom meeting boxer shorts underpants 123rf 123rfbusiness

How 'above-the-keyboard' dressing has become a fashion trend

5 November 2020 6:23 AM

Anja Joubert, Trends Director at Superbalist, analyses how fashion trends have turned upside down due to Covid-19 and lockdowns

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'

4 November 2020 7:54 PM

The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cellphone-phone-banking-app-digital-internet-chat-typing-123rf

Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone

4 November 2020 5:33 PM

If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

summer-cocktail-lemon-rosemary-ice-cubes-glass-drink-booze-gin-an-tonice-123rf

Booming craft gin industry a South African success story

4 November 2020 3:36 PM

Craft gin remains the drink of choice for many people around the world. In South Africa, new brands enter the market every year, with growing export demand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Datsun-go-car-dealership

Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy?

4 November 2020 3:34 PM

It's still illegal in Europe, but no worse than other cars in its segment sold here, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

burger-kingjpg

Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!

3 November 2020 8:00 PM

Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dad and daughter and family dog pet 123rflifestyle 123rf

How do dogs know the way home? Homing instinct remains a 'delightful' mystery

3 November 2020 5:28 PM

There are many dogs who have made headlines for their homing instincts, but not all of them have it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-weed-marijuana-joint-smoke-smoking-123rf

Old people increasingly use dagga as medicine - University of California

3 November 2020 2:41 PM

15% of Americans older than 65 use dagga, primarily to "mitigate pain", "improve sleep", or to "reduce anxiety".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Great White shark 123rf 123rflifestyle

[WATCH] Great White Sharks spotted in Gansbaai waters after 7-month absence

3 November 2020 8:54 AM

"Our first sighting [since 23 March] was on Sunday," says marine biologist Kelly Baker. "Yesterday, we encountered another one."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SoniaMathewBooth-jpg.JPG

I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth

2 November 2020 8:16 PM

Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Government wants to force Netflix to carry 30% South African content'

Business

'They will shoot me in front of my wife and kids. Government, please help us!'

Local

Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown

Business World

EWN Highlights

Mockery, bias & admiration: How the world has reacted to US vote

5 November 2020 4:44 PM

Soweto pupils relieved after first matric exam amid COVID disruptions

5 November 2020 4:41 PM

SOE-bailouts fuel heated debate in Parliament

5 November 2020 4:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA