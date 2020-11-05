UK vegan Bovril you just can't 'beet'?
Beefy Bovril feels like it has been around forever but now Unilever has decided to introduce a limited release vegan version. As more and more people consider a more vegan diet, Bovril is working with the first vegan football club in the United Kingdom Forest green Rovers (FGR).
Pies and a steaming mug of hot beefy Bovril are popular in the wintry footie fraternity and the vegan club is delighted it will be able to serve its animal-free pies with a vegan version of the much-loved Bovril drink.
It's vegan and plant-based and described as a high-protein beetroot paste.
The Marmite versus Bovril debate has been ongoing for years, and recently Marmite made the news when it was reported that there was a shortage.
RELATED: You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite
Bovril took to Instagram to advertise its new product and social media were, as expected extremely divided with VERY strong feelings.
Take a listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
