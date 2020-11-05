UK vegan Bovril you just can't 'beet'?





Beefy Bovril feels like it has been around forever but now Unilever has decided to introduce a limited release vegan version. As more and more people consider a more vegan diet, Bovril is working with the first vegan football club in the United Kingdom Forest green Rovers (FGR).

Pies and a steaming mug of hot beefy Bovril are popular in the wintry footie fraternity and the vegan club is delighted it will be able to serve its animal-free pies with a vegan version of the much-loved Bovril drink.

It's vegan and plant-based and described as a high-protein beetroot paste.

The Marmite versus Bovril debate has been ongoing for years, and recently Marmite made the news when it was reported that there was a shortage.

Bovril took to Instagram to advertise its new product and social media were, as expected extremely divided with VERY strong feelings.

