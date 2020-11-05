A chef uses music to feed your soul - Just the Hits with Siphokazi Mdlankomo





Siphokazi Mdlankomo's story should inspire anyone who has a passion and needs to find a way to make more of it.

Chef Sipho loved cooking but was working as a domestic worker when she decided to enter MasterChef in 2014. Just getting on the show is an achievement, but Sipho made it to the finals and while she did not win, it change the course of her career.

These days you can find her cooking up a storm on Instagram ready for home delivery.

She has hosted her own TV show and published a recipe book and this weekend will become a radio broadcaster.

Be sure to tune in as she takes us though the songs that made an impact on her.