'Once SAA starts flying, it’ll need more money'

5 November 2020 3:04 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
SCOPA
South African Airways
Pravin Gordhan
SAA
Parliament
Public Enterprises
Business rescue
SOEs
EWN
bailout
state-owned enterprises
Lester Kiewit
bailouts
Babalo Ndenze
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Siviwe Dongwana

"That R10.5 billion will, literally, disappear once it reaches SAA. Once it starts flying, it’ll need more," says Babalo Ndenze.

South African Airways (SAA) is vital to the economy and cannot be allowed to fail again, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told Parliament on Wednesday.

Longsuffering taxpayers are giving the money pit state-owned airline yet another cash injection, this time to the tune of R10.5 billion.

SAA may need more, warned Gordhan.

If the airline isn’t fixed, he argued, many industries would suffer.

Image credit: Christopher Griner

RELATED: Ex SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana takes offence at being accused of corruption

SAA owes passengers R3 billion in bookings that have not been honoured.

It owes employees about R2.8 billion.

The airline is completely out of cash, said business rescue practitioner Siviwe Dongwana.

Lester Kiewit interviewed EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.

Gordhan is saying that R10.5 billion is better than liquidation… because of job losses at SAA and its service providers…

Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - EWN

… that R10.5 billion allocation will, literally, disappear once it reaches SAA because it absolutely has no money…

Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - EWN

This may not be the only bailout. Once SAA starts flying, it’ll need more money…

Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - EWN

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


