'Once SAA starts flying, it’ll need more money'
South African Airways (SAA) is vital to the economy and cannot be allowed to fail again, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told Parliament on Wednesday.
Longsuffering taxpayers are giving the money pit state-owned airline yet another cash injection, this time to the tune of R10.5 billion.
SAA may need more, warned Gordhan.
If the airline isn’t fixed, he argued, many industries would suffer.
RELATED: Ex SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana takes offence at being accused of corruption
SAA owes passengers R3 billion in bookings that have not been honoured.
It owes employees about R2.8 billion.
The airline is completely out of cash, said business rescue practitioner Siviwe Dongwana.
Lester Kiewit interviewed EWN Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.
Gordhan is saying that R10.5 billion is better than liquidation… because of job losses at SAA and its service providers…Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - EWN
… that R10.5 billion allocation will, literally, disappear once it reaches SAA because it absolutely has no money…Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - EWN
This may not be the only bailout. Once SAA starts flying, it’ll need more money…Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - EWN
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel
The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions.Read More
'Government wants to force Netflix to carry 30% South African content'
The South African government wants a 30% local content quota for streaming services, reports MyBroadband.Read More
Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown
"I’m speaking to you from my solitary confinement prison cell, six hours into our lockdown," says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!'
Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'
The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).Read More
The Ant Group may become the most valuable IPO in history
At the moment, the IPO has been postponed, this is the story of how we got here.Read More
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China
As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory
The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show.Read More
Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone
If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided.Read More
Booming craft gin industry a South African success story
Craft gin remains the drink of choice for many people around the world. In South Africa, new brands enter the market every year, with growing export demand.Read More