Cape Town officials clean-up after over 100 oil cans dumped in Sea Point waters





The City of Cape Town's coastal management teams have cleared up approximately 113 plastic oil containers found in the sea at Three Anchor Bay in Sea Point.

On Thursday morning, the owner of a local petrol station contacted the City’s Disaster Risk Management Call Centre to alert them to the containers floating in the bay.

Officials from the City’s Coastal Management Department acted immediately by jumping into the ocean to retrieve them.

They expect the clean-up operation to be completed by Thursday afternoon.

At around 08:00 this morning, the City’s Disaster Risk Management Call Centre was alerted by the Shell Garage owner at Three Anchor Bay in Sea Point that approx 100 oil canisters/cans/bottles were dumped into the sea.



The City's Marian Nieuwoudt says officials will try and identify the culprits responsible for the pollution.

She says the oil containers that were dumped appear to be empty, and there is no evidence of an oil spill in the vicinity.

We don’t know who is behind this act, or what their motive is, but we believe that they were dumped on purpose. We will use footage from CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the bay to see if we can identify those responsible. Mariane Niewoudt, Mayco member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town