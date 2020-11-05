[LISTEN] Deon Wiggett on new book exposing child-rape accused Willem Breytenbach





In November last year, Wiggett published a podcast in partnership with News24 that exposed Breytenbach as an alleged sexual predator.

Since the podcast, titled My Only Story, Breytenbach has been charged with sexual assault and released on bail.

Many more men have since come forward alleging that Breytenbach had sexually assaulted and/or groomed them.

Wiggett has now released a book, which is also titled my My Only Story, in which he opens up about his quest for justice.

The book, which is published by Penguin Random House, is available in English and in Afrikaans under the title of “’n Enkele Verhaal”.

When his father died in November 2017, Wiggett says he felt forced to reexamine his life, memories, and childhood experiences.

After coming to terms with the fact that he was sexually abused, he says he opened up about it to the people in his life.

Soon after, Wiggett says he felt compelled to collect evidence against Breytenbach and expose him for what he had done.

I kept everything to myself until I realised what was happening... After I acknowledged what had happened to me... My therapist helped me and then I told everyone I knew. Within a few days, I had told my husband and my friends, I had told my domestic worker and my dentist. Deon Wiggett, author

There is nothing shameful about having been raped, so if there is nothing shameful then I should say so, surely? Deon Wiggett, author

The moment that I realised what Willem Breytenbach had done to me, and when I saw online what he was still doing at the time... It would have taken a terrific amount of courage to say nothing, because it felt like I had become complicit to this secret. Deon Wiggett, author

I realised that I don't have to be complicit in his secret, and that I can do something about it and, at the same time, overwhelm him with evidence. Deon Wiggett, author

He sexually groomed me away from my parents... I wanted to be a journalist and he was this amazing older journalist who was also gay... So he was my hero; and a role model. Deon Wiggett, author

Whereas the podcast was about warning people against Willem Breytenbach, the book to me is warning people against men like Willem Breytenbach. Deon Wiggett, author

