Latest Local
[LISTEN] Deon Wiggett on new book exposing child-rape accused Willem Breytenbach Author Deon Wiggett opens up about his new book exposing Willem Breytenbach, a former teacher and media exec accused of sexual pre... 5 November 2020 5:45 PM
Road linked to deadly Buttskop crossing upgraded as an interim safety measure Road maintenance has been completed on the street linked to the Buttskop level crossing in Blackheath in an effort to reduce the r... 5 November 2020 1:59 PM
Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions. 5 November 2020 1:32 PM
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!' Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 8:52 PM
Dudu Myeni Zooms into Zondo and invokes right to silence Journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to CapeTalk's John Maytham about Dudu Myeni's appearance before the Zondo Commission 4 November 2020 4:13 PM
Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system? "No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail." 4 November 2020 1:31 PM
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
Sappi's debt rises to R31b, CEO optimistic about market recovery mid-2021 Sappi CEO Steve Binnie discusses the severe impact of the Covid pandemic and the growing opportunities in high-end packaging. 5 November 2020 7:14 PM
'Once SAA starts flying, it’ll need more money' "That R10.5 billion will, literally, disappear once it reaches SAA. Once it starts flying, it’ll need more," says Babalo Ndenze. 5 November 2020 3:04 PM
How 'above-the-keyboard' dressing has become a fashion trend Anja Joubert, Trends Director at Superbalist, analyses how fashion trends have turned upside down due to Covid-19 and lockdowns 5 November 2020 6:23 AM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided. 4 November 2020 5:33 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
UK vegan Bovril you just can't 'beet'? The company which has produced the famous beefy drink for 120 years is moving with the times and adding a plant-based beetroot ver... 5 November 2020 2:18 PM
Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions. 5 November 2020 1:32 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy? It's still illegal in Europe, but no worse than other cars in its segment sold here, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 4 November 2020 3:34 PM
[LISTEN] Deon Wiggett on new book exposing child-rape accused Willem Breytenbach

5 November 2020 5:45 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Book
Sexual abuse
Child rape
Alleged paedophile
sexual assualt
Deon Wiggett
Willem Breytenbach
My Only Story

Author Deon Wiggett opens up about his new book exposing Willem Breytenbach, a former teacher and media exec accused of sexual predation.

In November last year, Wiggett published a podcast in partnership with News24 that exposed Breytenbach as an alleged sexual predator.

RELATED: Former media exec molested 'hundreds' of boys and young men - Deon Wiggett

Since the podcast, titled My Only Story, Breytenbach has been charged with sexual assault and released on bail.

Many more men have since come forward alleging that Breytenbach had sexually assaulted and/or groomed them.

RELATED: Former Media24 exec Willem Breytenbach arrested for sexual assault

Wiggett has now released a book, which is also titled my My Only Story, in which he opens up about his quest for justice.

The book, which is published by Penguin Random House, is available in English and in Afrikaans under the title of “’n Enkele Verhaal”.

Pippa Hudson interviews Deon Wiggett:

RELATED: News24 podcast exposes how former media exec Willem Breytenbach 'preyed on young boys'

When his father died in November 2017, Wiggett says he felt forced to reexamine his life, memories, and childhood experiences.

After coming to terms with the fact that he was sexually abused, he says he opened up about it to the people in his life.

Soon after, Wiggett says he felt compelled to collect evidence against Breytenbach and expose him for what he had done.

I kept everything to myself until I realised what was happening... After I acknowledged what had happened to me... My therapist helped me and then I told everyone I knew. Within a few days, I had told my husband and my friends, I had told my domestic worker and my dentist.

Deon Wiggett, author

There is nothing shameful about having been raped, so if there is nothing shameful then I should say so, surely?

Deon Wiggett, author

The moment that I realised what Willem Breytenbach had done to me, and when I saw online what he was still doing at the time... It would have taken a terrific amount of courage to say nothing, because it felt like I had become complicit to this secret.

Deon Wiggett, author

I realised that I don't have to be complicit in his secret, and that I can do something about it and, at the same time, overwhelm him with evidence.

Deon Wiggett, author

He sexually groomed me away from my parents... I wanted to be a journalist and he was this amazing older journalist who was also gay... So he was my hero; and a role model.

Deon Wiggett, author

Whereas the podcast was about warning people against Willem Breytenbach, the book to me is warning people against men like Willem Breytenbach.

Deon Wiggett, author

Listen to Deon Wiggett in conversation with Pippa Hudson:


