Sappi's debt rises to R31b, CEO optimistic about market recovery mid-2021

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Deon Wiggett on new book exposing child-rape accused Willem Breytenbach Author Deon Wiggett opens up about his new book exposing Willem Breytenbach, a former teacher and media exec accused of sexual pre... 5 November 2020 5:45 PM
Road linked to deadly Buttskop crossing upgraded as an interim safety measure Road maintenance has been completed on the street linked to the Buttskop level crossing in Blackheath in an effort to reduce the r... 5 November 2020 1:59 PM
Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions. 5 November 2020 1:32 PM
View all Local
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!' Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 8:52 PM
Dudu Myeni Zooms into Zondo and invokes right to silence Journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to CapeTalk's John Maytham about Dudu Myeni's appearance before the Zondo Commission 4 November 2020 4:13 PM
Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system? "No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail." 4 November 2020 1:31 PM
View all Politics
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
Sappi's debt rises to R31b, CEO optimistic about market recovery mid-2021 Sappi CEO Steve Binnie discusses the severe impact of the Covid pandemic and the growing opportunities in high-end packaging. 5 November 2020 7:14 PM
'Once SAA starts flying, it’ll need more money' "That R10.5 billion will, literally, disappear once it reaches SAA. Once it starts flying, it’ll need more," says Babalo Ndenze. 5 November 2020 3:04 PM
View all Business
How 'above-the-keyboard' dressing has become a fashion trend Anja Joubert, Trends Director at Superbalist, analyses how fashion trends have turned upside down due to Covid-19 and lockdowns 5 November 2020 6:23 AM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided. 4 November 2020 5:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
UK vegan Bovril you just can't 'beet'? The company which has produced the famous beefy drink for 120 years is moving with the times and adding a plant-based beetroot ver... 5 November 2020 2:18 PM
Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions. 5 November 2020 1:32 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy? It's still illegal in Europe, but no worse than other cars in its segment sold here, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 4 November 2020 3:34 PM
Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system? "No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail." 4 November 2020 1:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Sappi's debt rises to R31b, CEO optimistic about market recovery mid-2021

5 November 2020 7:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Sappi
Steve Binnie
Pandemic
paper
COVID-19
wood pulp
paper market
textiles

Sappi CEO Steve Binnie discusses the severe impact of the Covid pandemic and the growing opportunities in high-end packaging.

Sappi's performance over the past year was severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdowns.

The pulp and paper giant announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year, on Thursday.

The group - the world's largest producer of dissolving wood pulp - reported a substantial drop in the sales volumes of pulp and graphic paper.

Its debt burden rose to $1.957 million (R31 billion).

RELATED: The story of pulp and paper company Sappi

Timber, wood and paper mill. Image: 123rf

Sappi says it's "cautiously optimistic" that earnings will normalise by the middle of 2021.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Steve Binnie, the CEO of Sappi Limited.

The lockdown had a huge impact on our results for the year. Interestingly, we started the year reasonably ok but then in February/March when Covid came along it had a substantial impact both on our traditional paper business (that you refer to as the glossy paper) and also our dissolving pulp which goes into clothing...

Steve Binnie, CEO - Sappi Limited

We saw the bottom of the market in May and June, but we've seen subsequent recovery.

Steve Binnie, CEO - Sappi Limited

Binnie says dissolving pulp represents about 20% of Sappi's business and traditional glossy paper around 55%.

Their fastest growing area is high-end packaging, which makes up the remaining 25%.

The difference between us and Mondi - Mondi is traditionally brown packaging whereas ours is using what we would call 'beautiful paper' for packaging purposes. Ours goes into luxury goods like perfumes and high-end champagnes...

Steve Binnie, CEO - Sappi Limited

Over the years there's been a shift away from plastic packaging to paper packaging and that's where we see the big opportunities going ahead.

Steve Binnie, CEO - Sappi Limited

We're optimistic that by the time we get to the middle of next year the market will be back in balance.

Steve Binnie, CEO - Sappi Limited

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on 702 : Sappi's debt rises to R31b, CEO optimistic about market recovery mid-2021


5 November 2020 7:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Sappi
Steve Binnie
Pandemic
paper
COVID-19
wood pulp
paper market
textiles

More from Business

171012-jse-edjpg

A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership

5 November 2020 8:14 PM

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-octopusjpg

'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'

5 November 2020 7:39 PM

Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

us-flagsjpg

'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'

5 November 2020 6:43 PM

'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA

'Once SAA starts flying, it’ll need more money'

5 November 2020 3:04 PM

"That R10.5 billion will, literally, disappear once it reaches SAA. Once it starts flying, it’ll need more," says Babalo Ndenze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Camps Bay beach Cape Town 123rflocal 123rf

Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel

5 November 2020 1:32 PM

The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix binge watching 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

'Government wants to force Netflix to carry 30% South African content'

5 November 2020 1:16 PM

The South African government wants a 30% local content quota for streaming services, reports MyBroadband.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rain drops glass window 123rf

Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown

5 November 2020 9:05 AM

"I’m speaking to you from my solitary confinement prison cell, six hours into our lockdown," says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Raymond

Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!'

4 November 2020 8:52 PM

Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'

4 November 2020 7:54 PM

The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ant Group logo 2020

The Ant Group may become the most valuable IPO in history

4 November 2020 7:15 PM

At the moment, the IPO has been postponed, this is the story of how we got here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'

Business World Opinion

'Government wants to force Netflix to carry 30% South African content'

Business

'They will shoot me in front of my wife and kids. Government, please help us!'

Local

EWN Highlights

US election could be settled Thursday as key states tally results

5 November 2020 8:34 PM

WC sees drop in COVID cases, but health official says it's too soon to celebrate

5 November 2020 8:11 PM

SCA public procurement ruling weakens transformation agenda - KZN exec council

5 November 2020 7:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA