'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'
Vote counting continues in some US "battleground" states after Tuesday's presidential election.
The Trump campaign has launched legal challenges to stop the counting in some of these key states.
Pro- and anti-counting protesters have also taken to the streets in several US cities and there are concerns about wider unrest.
RELATED: Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory
Meanwhile Democratic challenger Joe Biden is still edging ahead of the Republican incumbent, Donald Trump.
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits University).
Basically, Trump doesn't want to be a loser says Stremlau.
However Trump does seem to be on track to losing what is a surprisingly close election. He did get 5 million more votes this year than he did in 2016... Joe Biden got more votes than anyone who's run for president in history... He is leading by close to 4 million votes... and also is likely to win an electoral college.John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University
Donald Trump is making a lot of noise about ending the voting now and that the voting is corrupt... casting aspersions on an electoral process that has been running since 1789.John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University
Twitter is apparently branding all of Trump's tweets with warnings of falsehood to indict the electoral system without fact. He does have his teams of lawyers going around to challenge various counting processes and they had not made much progress so far...John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University
Prof. Stremlau describes the current moment as "particularly fragile" for the world's oldest democracy.
When I was growing up it was always said that America is narrowly but not deeply divided. Globalisation and the social media and the problems that have afflicted the transformation of America to a more diverse country... those are all under flux and challenge right now.John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University
It never was a really full democracy like South Africa is, which is a human rights-based Constitution. It's a states rights-based Constitution in the US and consequently I think the democratic deficits are becoming glaringly clear to those of us in the Democratic Party, but not those in the Republican Party...John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University
... who think very much that they ought to make America great again where the traditional elites ruled the roost!John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University
Listen to Stremlau's insights in the audio below:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'
More from Business
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie.Read More
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'
Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
Sappi's debt rises to R31b, CEO optimistic about market recovery mid-2021
Sappi CEO Steve Binnie discusses the severe impact of the Covid pandemic and the growing opportunities in high-end packaging.Read More
'Once SAA starts flying, it’ll need more money'
"That R10.5 billion will, literally, disappear once it reaches SAA. Once it starts flying, it’ll need more," says Babalo Ndenze.Read More
Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel
The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions.Read More
'Government wants to force Netflix to carry 30% South African content'
The South African government wants a 30% local content quota for streaming services, reports MyBroadband.Read More
Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown
"I’m speaking to you from my solitary confinement prison cell, six hours into our lockdown," says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!'
Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'
The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).Read More
The Ant Group may become the most valuable IPO in history
At the moment, the IPO has been postponed, this is the story of how we got here.Read More
More from World
UK vegan Bovril you just can't 'beet'?
The company which has produced the famous beefy drink for 120 years is moving with the times and adding a plant-based beetroot version.Read More
Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel
The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions.Read More
Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown
"I’m speaking to you from my solitary confinement prison cell, six hours into our lockdown," says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China
As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory
The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] Trump does early 'victory' dance to Village People's YMCA
On US election day, Donald Trump posted a highlight reel of his moves with the message 'Vote!Vote!Vote!'Read More
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA
As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.Read More
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!
Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.Read More
US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!'
Millions more Americans vote on Tuesday in the close presidential race. Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN's Julia Chatterley.Read More
Old people increasingly use dagga as medicine - University of California
15% of Americans older than 65 use dagga, primarily to "mitigate pain", "improve sleep", or to "reduce anxiety".Read More
More from Opinion
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'
Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy?
It's still illegal in Europe, but no worse than other cars in its segment sold here, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system?
"No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail."Read More
Thuli Madonsela wants YOU to support her 'Marshall Plan' for South Africa
“In a country like ours it's criminal that we have hungry people," says Thuli Madonsela. Enter the Musa Plan for Social Justice...Read More
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA
As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.Read More
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!
Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.Read More
Markus Jooste (Steinhoff) – the walls are closing in as he faces more charges
Last week, the FSCA fined Jooste R121m; the world’s 2nd-largest fine for insider trading ever. Now he may face criminal charges.Read More
SABC to stream its shows on the web – you may need a TV license for your phone
The SABC is coming to a phone near you – got a TV license? Refilwe Moloto interviews Andre Wills (Africa Analysis).Read More
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth
Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform.Read More