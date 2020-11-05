Streaming issues? Report here
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'

5 November 2020 6:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Donald Trump
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Vote count
Joe Biden
US election
John Stremlau
2020 US elections
American democracy

'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau.

Vote counting continues in some US "battleground" states after Tuesday's presidential election.

The Trump campaign has launched legal challenges to stop the counting in some of these key states.

Pro- and anti-counting protesters have also taken to the streets in several US cities and there are concerns about wider unrest.

Woman holds US flags. Image: 123rf

RELATED: Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory

Meanwhile Democratic challenger Joe Biden is still edging ahead of the Republican incumbent, Donald Trump.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits University).

Donald Trump. Image: pixabay.com

Basically, Trump doesn't want to be a loser says Stremlau.

However Trump does seem to be on track to losing what is a surprisingly close election. He did get 5 million more votes this year than he did in 2016... Joe Biden got more votes than anyone who's run for president in history... He is leading by close to 4 million votes... and also is likely to win an electoral college.

John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

Donald Trump is making a lot of noise about ending the voting now and that the voting is corrupt... casting aspersions on an electoral process that has been running since 1789.

John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

Twitter is apparently branding all of Trump's tweets with warnings of falsehood to indict the electoral system without fact. He does have his teams of lawyers going around to challenge various counting processes and they had not made much progress so far...

John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

Prof. Stremlau describes the current moment as "particularly fragile" for the world's oldest democracy.

When I was growing up it was always said that America is narrowly but not deeply divided. Globalisation and the social media and the problems that have afflicted the transformation of America to a more diverse country... those are all under flux and challenge right now.

John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

It never was a really full democracy like South Africa is, which is a human rights-based Constitution. It's a states rights-based Constitution in the US and consequently I think the democratic deficits are becoming glaringly clear to those of us in the Democratic Party, but not those in the Republican Party...

John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

... who think very much that they ought to make America great again where the traditional elites ruled the roost!

John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

Listen to Stremlau's insights in the audio below:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'


