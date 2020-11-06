Cape Town Dep Mayor: Why traffic licence centres are shutting doors early
CapeTalk listeners have been asking why the City of Cape Town is not extending the hours or doing anything to ease the backlog. Others report that they are being fined by traffic cops for an expired licence despite e-services portal not working properly.
Deputy Mayor Nielson talks to Refilwe Moloto and explains.
Why are the traffic licencing centres in Cape Town closing their doors early, asks Refilwe?
It is about getting the work done. So, unfortunately, we still have queues.Ian Neilson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town
When there us a queue with a certain number of people that is all we will be able to process, it is important that we don't just make people stand there for nothing and then be told they cannot be helped.Ian Neilson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town
Officials do not stop working when the doors close, he insists, but switch to other processing work.
They then switch to doing all the online applications and some work into the evening and on weekends as well.Ian Neilson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town
900,000 applications have been processed over the past 4 months, he says. This is normally work done over 7 months.
So we have largely caught up with the backlog.Ian Neilson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town
He says the City is also limited to the number of e-Natis terminals.
[Due to Covid-19] Queues cannot be snaked inside the building so this is also impacting queues and queue management.Ian Neilson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
WC Police Ombudsman resigns
Western Cape Police Ombudsman Johan Brand has resigned from his post after two years in the role.Read More
Premier Alan Winde: The last thing we need is another lockdown
WInde says please use the 3 Cs to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Cape Town to avoid another lockdown.Read More
NPA's conviction numbers aren't what they seem, researchers warn
Researchers argue that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s conviction rate doesn't reflect the true performance of South Africa’s criminal justice system.Read More
CapeTalk listeners help Wynberg pupil Bernie reach her target to stay in school
With her angelic vocals, Bernie is now going to pay it forward and raise money for other pupils in need, with her planned concert.Read More
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'
Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
[LISTEN] Deon Wiggett on new book exposing child-rape accused Willem Breytenbach
Author Deon Wiggett opens up about his new book exposing Willem Breytenbach, a former teacher and media exec accused of sexual predation.Read More
Road linked to deadly Buttskop crossing upgraded as an interim safety measure
Road maintenance has been completed on the street linked to the Buttskop level crossing in Blackheath in an effort to reduce the risk of collisions.Read More
Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel
The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions.Read More
'They will shoot me in front of my wife and kids. Government, please help us!'
"Can we live in this fear forever?" says Khayelitsha resident Thandi. "If they come to collect; what if I don’t have money?"Read More
Violent gangs extort money from employed Khayelitsha residents – no fear of Saps
"They target individuals; somebody who owns a car or works at a particular pace. It’s getting more violent," says Ndithini Thyido.Read More
More from Politics
Dudu Myeni faces possible criminal charges for naming protected witness
Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni revealed the name of a protected witness at the state capture inquiry.Read More
Premier Alan Winde: The last thing we need is another lockdown
WInde says please use the 3 Cs to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Cape Town to avoid another lockdown.Read More
No new airline, it's fiction! It's the same SAA Gordhan is bailing out, says DA
DA MP Alf Lees shares his views on the briefing to Scopa by Minister Pravin Gordhan relating to the funding and future of SAA.Read More
I found Gordhan petulant, insulting and on a power trip - Refilwe on SAA
'"For the love of God, have the balls to say it to our face, 'we don't want to lose voting bias of the unions', implores Refilwe.Read More
DA calls on Zondo Commission to look into alleged ANC kickbacks for Dirco posts
It's alleged that career diplomats and ambassadors have paid bribes to Luthuli House in exchange for favourable positions overseas.Read More
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!'
Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Dudu Myeni Zooms into Zondo and invokes right to silence
Journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to CapeTalk's John Maytham about Dudu Myeni's appearance before the Zondo CommissionRead More
Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system?
"No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail."Read More
[WATCH] Trump does early 'victory' dance to Village People's YMCA
On US election day, Donald Trump posted a highlight reel of his moves with the message 'Vote!Vote!Vote!'Read More
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA
As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.Read More