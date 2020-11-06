Cape Town Dep Mayor: Why traffic licence centres are shutting doors early





CapeTalk listeners have been asking why the City of Cape Town is not extending the hours or doing anything to ease the backlog. Others report that they are being fined by traffic cops for an expired licence despite e-services portal not working properly.

Deputy Mayor Nielson talks to Refilwe Moloto and explains.

Why are the traffic licencing centres in Cape Town closing their doors early, asks Refilwe?

It is about getting the work done. So, unfortunately, we still have queues. Ian Neilson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town

When there us a queue with a certain number of people that is all we will be able to process, it is important that we don't just make people stand there for nothing and then be told they cannot be helped. Ian Neilson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town

Officials do not stop working when the doors close, he insists, but switch to other processing work.

They then switch to doing all the online applications and some work into the evening and on weekends as well. Ian Neilson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town

900,000 applications have been processed over the past 4 months, he says. This is normally work done over 7 months.

So we have largely caught up with the backlog. Ian Neilson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town

He says the City is also limited to the number of e-Natis terminals.

[Due to Covid-19] Queues cannot be snaked inside the building so this is also impacting queues and queue management. Ian Neilson, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town

