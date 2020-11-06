CapeTalk listeners help Wynberg pupil Bernie reach her target to stay in school





On Friday morning Bernie chatted to Refilwe Moloto to say thank you, and says she is determined to help other pupils.

Listen to her inspiring interview below:

Thank you so much, I was watching it every day and it was amazing to see how quickly it reached my target. I m overwhelmed. Bernadetta Kabou-Block, Grade 11 learner - Wynberg Girls High School

With her angelic voice, Bernie had organised a concert to help raise her funds should the backabuddy campaign not have succeeded, but now that it has, she plans to use the concert to help others and pay it forward.

With me reaching my goal so quickly, I have decided to add another way to say thank you and to give back, with my concert I am creating a find for learners who might have the same problem as me. Bernadetta Kabou-Block, Grade 11 learner - Wynberg Girls High School

Grade 11 learner at Wynberg Girls High Bernadetta Kabou-Block, spoke to Refilwe Moloto on Wednesday. She shares her Vrygrond home with 7 others, her gran lost her job due to Covid-19 and is moving to Kimberly.

Her dream is to have the fees to stay in the hostel at Wynberg for her matric year.

But to finish her matric year at the school but needs to come up with funds to cover the hostel fees.

After hearing her interview and listening to her angelic singing, generous CapeTalk listeners have stepped up.

Her backabuddy crowdfunding campaign to raise the R63,000 she needs for hostel fees had already raised over R47,000. Since Wednesday she has exceeded her expectations and her goal with the backabuddy campaign sitting on over R68,000.