I found Gordhan petulant, insulting and on a power trip - Refilwe on SAA
Minister Pravin Gordhan and his team briefed Scopa on Wednesday evening, about the future of SAA, and more importantly, how much more is going to be spent on the airline.
This is not a new airline! It is the same SAA Gordhan is bailing out, says DA's Alf Lees, talking to Refilwe on Friday morning.
It is very difficult to avoid, ignore, and pretend not to see the contempt with which Minister Pravin Gordhan treats the South African people.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
Listen to #IFSAT as Refilwe lambastes Gordhan below:
I feel like a pawn in his personal game.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
She says while he targetted the Democratic Alliance multiple times in his address in Parliament on Thursday but is in fact responsible to all concerned citizens
I found him petulant and quite insulting. To say we lack insight and financial literacy and understanding of governance processes when he has obfuscated and prevented anyone from understanding the finer details of this business rescue process, since the beginning of 2020!Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
We are still waiting for answers - and he is still telling us to wait and see!Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
It belies the accountability of an officer of a public ministry that is draining South Africa's fiscus, says Refilwe.
Gordhan is displaying the very same behaviour he criticised when he was opposing state capture, she adds.
I can't help but think this is just a power trip.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
I think we all know why this minister and the ANC are fighting to keep SAA alive, but for the love of God have the balls to say it to our face, 'we don't want to lose the voting bias of the unions'.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
She says it may also be the ANC government does not want to lose their 'vanity project', but whatever the reason, tell us.
Just tell us what it really instead of calling us idiots.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
