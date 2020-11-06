No new airline, it's fiction! It's the same SAA Gordhan is bailing out, says DA
On Wednesday evening, Minister Pravin Gordhan and his team briefed Scopa about the future of SAA, and more importantly, how much more is going to be spent on the airline. Then on Thursday night Members of Parliament debated whether the billions spent on keeping South Africa's state-owned enterprises afloat could be justified.
This is not a bailout. This is to pay retrenchment costs, it is to pay voluntary severance packages. It is to tell thousands of the customers of SAA - if you've paid for a ticket and haven't flown yet, the State has a responsibility to pay it back and I don't have time to go into those details.Minister Pravin Gordhan - Public Enterprises
Gordhan lambasted the DA.
The DA is now telling those customers, go to hell, you can lose your money and that's the end of the story. Why doesn't the DA tell them that?Minister Pravin Gordhan - Public Enterprises
Gordhan went on to say that the government will restructure SAA.
There will be a new airline that emerges which will not be dependent on the Fiscus.Minister Pravin Gordhan - Public Enterprises
DA MP Alf Lees speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the briefing to Scopa by Minister Pravin Gordhan relating to the funding and future of SAA.
Gordhan's politicising of the issue is unacceptable, says Lees.
It is now becoming an ideological, emotional battle with regard to state-owned enterprises.Alf Lees, Member of Parliament - DA
With regard to SAA in particular, we have seen 10 years of losses and bailouts 0 and the current R10.5 million is another bailout, no matter how Pravin Gordhan wants to try and paint it.Alf Lees, Member of Parliament - DA
The funds will bailout the enormous "mismanagement, malfeasance, and looting" that has taken place at SAA, says Lees.
And so, it is simply a bailout, and to think there is suddenly going to be a miraculous turnaround and that SAA will run profitably is wishful thinking.Alf Lees, Member of Parliament - DA
Lees says even the business rescue practitioners plan predicts massive losses of R6 billion for the first three years, he adds.
So will this be a new airline or not, asks Refilwe?
Absolutely not! There will not be a new airline. This is a fiction on the part of Pravin Gordhan and the DPE. Even they have no intention of establishing a new airline.Alf Lees, Member of Parliament - DA
Their plan is to take the existing SAA and use all its licences and everything associated with it to continue operating.Alf Lees, Member of Parliament - DA
There is no new airline!... It is going to cost the taxpayers a fortune.Alf Lees, Member of Parliament - DA
