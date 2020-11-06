No new airline, it's fiction! It's the same SAA Gordhan is bailing out, says DA

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:40
Oregon leads the way in decriminalizing hard drugs - SANPUD responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelley - Organiser at SA Drug Policy Week
Today at 12:41
Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono remanded in custody on fresh charges
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nompilo Simanje- Legal Officer at the Media Institute of Southern Africa
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 12:52
Exclusive interview: President of Nambia
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kagiso Mokgadi
Today at 12:56
‘Jerusalema’ star Nomcebo Zikode signs international deal with Sony
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:35
Move Club - Electric Africa VR Festival
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Antoinette Engel
Today at 13:45
European Film Festival virtual event in SA from 12-22 November
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Peter Rorvik
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - the Neuroscience of Relationships
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
ruth levin-vorster
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Camissa Coffee - Come Back Coffee Campaign saves coffee shops and cafe's and increases turnover
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Theo Snyckers - co-founder at Camissa Coffee
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC Police Ombudsman resigns Western Cape Police Ombudsman Johan Brand has resigned from his post after two years in the role. 6 November 2020 12:29 PM
Premier Alan Winde: The last thing we need is another lockdown WInde says please use the 3 Cs to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Cape Town to avoid another lockdown. 6 November 2020 11:28 AM
NPA's conviction numbers aren't what they seem, researchers warn Researchers argue that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s conviction rate doesn't reflect the true performance of South Af... 6 November 2020 10:40 AM
View all Local
Dudu Myeni faces possible criminal charges for naming protected witness Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni revealed the name of a protected witness at the state capture inqu... 6 November 2020 11:43 AM
No new airline, it's fiction! It's the same SAA Gordhan is bailing out, says DA DA MP Alf Lees shares his views on the briefing to Scopa by Minister Pravin Gordhan relating to the funding and future of SAA. 6 November 2020 9:59 AM
I found Gordhan petulant, insulting and on a power trip - Refilwe on SAA '"For the love of God, have the balls to say it to our face, 'we don't want to lose voting bias of the unions', implores Refilwe. 6 November 2020 9:12 AM
View all Politics
Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300 Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments. 6 November 2020 11:24 AM
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
How 'above-the-keyboard' dressing has become a fashion trend Anja Joubert, Trends Director at Superbalist, analyses how fashion trends have turned upside down due to Covid-19 and lockdowns 5 November 2020 6:23 AM
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided. 4 November 2020 5:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
UK vegan Bovril you just can't 'beet'? The company which has produced the famous beefy drink for 120 years is moving with the times and adding a plant-based beetroot ver... 5 November 2020 2:18 PM
Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions. 5 November 2020 1:32 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy? It's still illegal in Europe, but no worse than other cars in its segment sold here, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 4 November 2020 3:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

No new airline, it's fiction! It's the same SAA Gordhan is bailing out, says DA

6 November 2020 9:59 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Pravin Gordhan
SAA
DA
DA MP Alf Lees
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan

DA MP Alf Lees shares his views on the briefing to Scopa by Minister Pravin Gordhan relating to the funding and future of SAA.

On Wednesday evening, Minister Pravin Gordhan and his team briefed Scopa about the future of SAA, and more importantly, how much more is going to be spent on the airline. Then on Thursday night Members of Parliament debated whether the billions spent on keeping South Africa's state-owned enterprises afloat could be justified.

RELATED: I found Gordhan petulant, insulting and on a power trip - Refilwe on SAA

This is not a bailout. This is to pay retrenchment costs, it is to pay voluntary severance packages. It is to tell thousands of the customers of SAA - if you've paid for a ticket and haven't flown yet, the State has a responsibility to pay it back and I don't have time to go into those details.

Minister Pravin Gordhan - Public Enterprises

Gordhan lambasted the DA.

The DA is now telling those customers, go to hell, you can lose your money and that's the end of the story. Why doesn't the DA tell them that?

Minister Pravin Gordhan - Public Enterprises

Gordhan went on to say that the government will restructure SAA.

There will be a new airline that emerges which will not be dependent on the Fiscus.

Minister Pravin Gordhan - Public Enterprises

DA MP Alf Lees speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the briefing to Scopa by Minister Pravin Gordhan relating to the funding and future of SAA.

Gordhan's politicising of the issue is unacceptable, says Lees.

It is now becoming an ideological, emotional battle with regard to state-owned enterprises.

Alf Lees, Member of Parliament - DA

With regard to SAA in particular, we have seen 10 years of losses and bailouts 0 and the current R10.5 million is another bailout, no matter how Pravin Gordhan wants to try and paint it.

Alf Lees, Member of Parliament - DA

The funds will bailout the enormous "mismanagement, malfeasance, and looting" that has taken place at SAA, says Lees.

And so, it is simply a bailout, and to think there is suddenly going to be a miraculous turnaround and that SAA will run profitably is wishful thinking.

Alf Lees, Member of Parliament - DA

Lees says even the business rescue practitioners plan predicts massive losses of R6 billion for the first three years, he adds.

So will this be a new airline or not, asks Refilwe?

Absolutely not! There will not be a new airline. This is a fiction on the part of Pravin Gordhan and the DPE. Even they have no intention of establishing a new airline.

Alf Lees, Member of Parliament - DA

Their plan is to take the existing SAA and use all its licences and everything associated with it to continue operating.

Alf Lees, Member of Parliament - DA

There is no new airline!... It is going to cost the taxpayers a fortune.

Alf Lees, Member of Parliament - DA

Listen to the audio clip from Gordhan and the interview with Alf Lees below:


6 November 2020 9:59 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Pravin Gordhan
SAA
DA
DA MP Alf Lees
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan

More from Politics

dudujpegjpg

Dudu Myeni faces possible criminal charges for naming protected witness

6 November 2020 11:43 AM

Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni revealed the name of a protected witness at the state capture inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alan-winde-wearing-maskjpg

Premier Alan Winde: The last thing we need is another lockdown

6 November 2020 11:28 AM

WInde says please use the 3 Cs to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Cape Town to avoid another lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190408 PRAVIN GORDHAN 4

I found Gordhan petulant, insulting and on a power trip - Refilwe on SAA

6 November 2020 9:12 AM

'"For the love of God, have the balls to say it to our face, 'we don't want to lose voting bias of the unions', implores Refilwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

licence-discjpeg

Cape Town Dep Mayor: Why traffic licence centres are shutting doors early

6 November 2020 6:57 AM

Cape Town Dep Mayor Ian Nielson answers listener's complaints about why people are turned away at 1pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20180708 Luthuli house

DA calls on Zondo Commission to look into alleged ANC kickbacks for Dirco posts

5 November 2020 3:19 PM

It's alleged that career diplomats and ambassadors have paid bribes to Luthuli House in exchange for favourable positions overseas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Raymond

Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!'

4 November 2020 8:52 PM

Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201104 Dudu Myeni

Dudu Myeni Zooms into Zondo and invokes right to silence

4 November 2020 4:13 PM

Journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to CapeTalk's John Maytham about Dudu Myeni's appearance before the Zondo Commission

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-on-metrorail-trainjpg

Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system?

4 November 2020 1:31 PM

"No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

trump-ymcapng

[WATCH] Trump does early 'victory' dance to Village People's YMCA

3 November 2020 9:28 PM

On US election day, Donald Trump posted a highlight reel of his moves with the message 'Vote!Vote!Vote!'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

us-sa-flagsjpg

US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA

3 November 2020 8:01 PM

As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town Dep Mayor: Why traffic licence centres are shutting doors early

Local Politics

CapeTalk listeners help Wynberg pupil Bernie reach her target to stay in school

Local

Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research

Opinion Sport Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Three more face charges after French teacher's beheading

6 November 2020 12:22 PM

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Mkhize warns of dangers of contracting malaria

6 November 2020 11:52 AM

WC residents have active role to ensure COVID-19 infections kept low - Winde

6 November 2020 10:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA