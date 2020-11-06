Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research
After months of inactivity, some school sports have resumed.
The following activities are now allowed, on the condition that social distancing, handwashing, and mask-wearing (where possible) is adhered to:
-
Non-contact sport training
-
Inter-school non-contact sport matches
-
Non-contact sport-related activities
Schools may decide to not run the risk of resuming sporting activities.
Africa Melane interviewed Catherine Draper, a senior researcher at the MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit.
Draper discussed the impact of the lack of physical training on the development of children.
She says the implementation of physical education in the curriculum (via Life Orientation) is consistently poor.
Few children take part in organised sport; there is limited implementation of the National School Sport Programme.
Covid-19 and the measures to curb its spread has worsened an already dire situation when it comes to getting kids to move.
Children – even older teens – need physical activity for optimal development.
Click here for movement guidelines for children up to five years old.
Physical education is not well implemented in South African schools…Catherine Draper, senior researcher - MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit
Being active is really good for children’s mental health and cognitive development…Catherine Draper, senior researcher - MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit
It’s a scenario we never imagined [lockdown] … Parents shouldn’t feel guilty…Catherine Draper, senior researcher - MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit
It [being active] protects against diabetes and hypertension later in life… Research shows that for children and adolescents, physical activity boosts mental and emotional health. It reduces stress and anxiety…Catherine Draper, senior researcher - MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit
Preschool children shouldn’t get more than an hour of screen time per day… Don’t’ feel guilty; it’s a starting point…Catherine Draper, senior researcher - MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit
Listen to the interview in the audio below
More from Opinion
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'
Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'
'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau.Read More
Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy?
It's still illegal in Europe, but no worse than other cars in its segment sold here, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system?
"No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail."Read More
Thuli Madonsela wants YOU to support her 'Marshall Plan' for South Africa
“In a country like ours it's criminal that we have hungry people," says Thuli Madonsela. Enter the Musa Plan for Social Justice...Read More
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA
As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.Read More
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!
Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.Read More
Markus Jooste (Steinhoff) – the walls are closing in as he faces more charges
Last week, the FSCA fined Jooste R121m; the world’s 2nd-largest fine for insider trading ever. Now he may face criminal charges.Read More
SABC to stream its shows on the web – you may need a TV license for your phone
The SABC is coming to a phone near you – got a TV license? Refilwe Moloto interviews Andre Wills (Africa Analysis).Read More
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth
Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).Read More
More from Sport
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth
Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).Read More
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time'
New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future.Read More
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title
Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee.Read More
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content'
The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen.Read More
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies
The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.Read More
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby
Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor).Read More
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories
Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment.Read More
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy
South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”.Read More
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet
On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021.Read More
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment
Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel
The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions.Read More
How 'above-the-keyboard' dressing has become a fashion trend
Anja Joubert, Trends Director at Superbalist, analyses how fashion trends have turned upside down due to Covid-19 and lockdownsRead More
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'
The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).Read More
Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone
If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided.Read More
Booming craft gin industry a South African success story
Craft gin remains the drink of choice for many people around the world. In South Africa, new brands enter the market every year, with growing export demand.Read More
Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy?
It's still illegal in Europe, but no worse than other cars in its segment sold here, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!
Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.Read More
How do dogs know the way home? Homing instinct remains a 'delightful' mystery
There are many dogs who have made headlines for their homing instincts, but not all of them have it.Read More
Old people increasingly use dagga as medicine - University of California
15% of Americans older than 65 use dagga, primarily to "mitigate pain", "improve sleep", or to "reduce anxiety".Read More
[WATCH] Great White Sharks spotted in Gansbaai waters after 7-month absence
"Our first sighting [since 23 March] was on Sunday," says marine biologist Kelly Baker. "Yesterday, we encountered another one."Read More