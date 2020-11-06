NPA's conviction numbers aren't what they seem, researchers warn
The NPA has a conviction rate of more than 90%. However, researchers at the Africa Criminal Justice Reform says the conviction rate isn't an accurate measure.
Researcher Jean Redpath says the conviction rate only represents the cases that the NPA chooses to prosecute.
She says there are many more cases that are withdrawn or not pursued.
Redpath explains that the NPA relies too heavily on cases with a higher "reasonable prospects of success".
She argues that the NPA’s performance should not be measured solely on conviction rates.
The problem is that the denominator is the number of cases that the NPA chooses to prosecute.Jean Redpath, Researcher - Africa Criminal Justice Reform at the Dullah Omar Institute (UWC)
If the NPA doesn't prosecute a large proportion of cases, that is not reflected in the calculation.Jean Redpath, Researcher - Africa Criminal Justice Reform at the Dullah Omar Institute (UWC)
The calculation is the number of cases on which there is a successful conviction divided by the number of cases in which they actually choose to prosecute.Jean Redpath, Researcher - Africa Criminal Justice Reform at the Dullah Omar Institute (UWC)
What's absent there is the large number of cases - which far exceeds the number of cases prosecuted - which are withdrawn or not proceeded with in the first place.Jean Redpath, Researcher - Africa Criminal Justice Reform at the Dullah Omar Institute (UWC)
