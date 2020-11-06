Premier Alan Winde: The last thing we need is another lockdown





Premier Alan Winde speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the state of the province and Covid-19.

he says we need to look at the spike of the virus happening in Europe currently and take heed.

We have always said that Germany had been outstanding at managing Covid-19, and rightly so they have done an amazing job - but now it's just gone into lockdown. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

The last thing we need is another lockdown. The last thing we need is the closing down of businesses. We need to be opening our economy. We need to be saving those jobs that were lost. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

He advocates the 3 Cs to help combat Covid-19 spread:

Congestion: Avoid congested places and crowds

Close proximity: Maintain physical distance from others

Closed spaces: Avoid being indoors in closed areas where possible

I will argue as hard as I can against any further lockdown, but you do it by showing the data. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

The data shows how Cape Town is mapping the curve and managing the peaks or outbreaks.