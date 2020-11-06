Premier Alan Winde: The last thing we need is another lockdown
Premier Alan Winde speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the state of the province and Covid-19.
he says we need to look at the spike of the virus happening in Europe currently and take heed.
We have always said that Germany had been outstanding at managing Covid-19, and rightly so they have done an amazing job - but now it's just gone into lockdown.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
The last thing we need is another lockdown. The last thing we need is the closing down of businesses. We need to be opening our economy. We need to be saving those jobs that were lost.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
He advocates the 3 Cs to help combat Covid-19 spread:
- Congestion: Avoid congested places and crowds
- Close proximity: Maintain physical distance from others
- Closed spaces: Avoid being indoors in closed areas where possible
I will argue as hard as I can against any further lockdown, but you do it by showing the data.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
The data shows how Cape Town is mapping the curve and managing the peaks or outbreaks.
This week, I must say, the numbers are better.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
More from Local
WC Police Ombudsman resigns
Western Cape Police Ombudsman Johan Brand has resigned from his post after two years in the role.Read More
NPA's conviction numbers aren't what they seem, researchers warn
Researchers argue that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s conviction rate doesn't reflect the true performance of South Africa’s criminal justice system.Read More
CapeTalk listeners help Wynberg pupil Bernie reach her target to stay in school
With her angelic vocals, Bernie is now going to pay it forward and raise money for other pupils in need, with her planned concert.Read More
Cape Town Dep Mayor: Why traffic licence centres are shutting doors early
Cape Town Dep Mayor Ian Nielson answers listener's complaints about why people are turned away at 1pm.Read More
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'
Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
[LISTEN] Deon Wiggett on new book exposing child-rape accused Willem Breytenbach
Author Deon Wiggett opens up about his new book exposing Willem Breytenbach, a former teacher and media exec accused of sexual predation.Read More
Road linked to deadly Buttskop crossing upgraded as an interim safety measure
Road maintenance has been completed on the street linked to the Buttskop level crossing in Blackheath in an effort to reduce the risk of collisions.Read More
Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel
The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions.Read More
'They will shoot me in front of my wife and kids. Government, please help us!'
"Can we live in this fear forever?" says Khayelitsha resident Thandi. "If they come to collect; what if I don’t have money?"Read More
Violent gangs extort money from employed Khayelitsha residents – no fear of Saps
"They target individuals; somebody who owns a car or works at a particular pace. It’s getting more violent," says Ndithini Thyido.Read More
More from Politics
Dudu Myeni faces possible criminal charges for naming protected witness
Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni revealed the name of a protected witness at the state capture inquiry.Read More
No new airline, it's fiction! It's the same SAA Gordhan is bailing out, says DA
DA MP Alf Lees shares his views on the briefing to Scopa by Minister Pravin Gordhan relating to the funding and future of SAA.Read More
I found Gordhan petulant, insulting and on a power trip - Refilwe on SAA
'"For the love of God, have the balls to say it to our face, 'we don't want to lose voting bias of the unions', implores Refilwe.Read More
Cape Town Dep Mayor: Why traffic licence centres are shutting doors early
Cape Town Dep Mayor Ian Nielson answers listener's complaints about why people are turned away at 1pm.Read More
DA calls on Zondo Commission to look into alleged ANC kickbacks for Dirco posts
It's alleged that career diplomats and ambassadors have paid bribes to Luthuli House in exchange for favourable positions overseas.Read More
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!'
Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Dudu Myeni Zooms into Zondo and invokes right to silence
Journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to CapeTalk's John Maytham about Dudu Myeni's appearance before the Zondo CommissionRead More
Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system?
"No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail."Read More
[WATCH] Trump does early 'victory' dance to Village People's YMCA
On US election day, Donald Trump posted a highlight reel of his moves with the message 'Vote!Vote!Vote!'Read More
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA
As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.Read More