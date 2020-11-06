Dudu Myeni faces possible criminal charges for naming protected witness





While giving testimony on Thursday, Myeni revealed the identity of a 'Mr X' - a witness that the state capture commission made an order to protect.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the commission, told Myeni that she has undermined the work of the commission and potentially deterred other witnesses from giving evidence anonymously.

The former SAA board chair is adamant that she revealed the name of Mr X by mistake, despite mentioning his name multiple times - even after she was warned not to.

Evidence leader Advocate Kate Hofmeyr believes that Myeni deliberately endangered the witness and wants her to be criminally charged, reports legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

Myeni’s legal team has been given until Monday to make submissions as to why criminal charges should not be laid against her, says Maughan.

Her biggest problem is that she has named a witness who the Deputy Chief Justice had ordered could not be identified because he was a whistleblower. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

He [Mr X] gave certain information about cash money allegedly being channeled through his company from Myeni's son to the Jacob Zuma Foundation and then paid out in cash. The man's identity was concealed. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

Myeni asked why his name was concealed... Despite him telling her that he has grounds for an order, she proceeded to name him four times. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

Evidence leader Advocate Kate Hofmeyr says that this in fact amounted to a clear and potentially criminal violation of the Commissions Act, urging Zondo to ask that the secretariat of the inquiry lay criminal charges against her. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

Zondo has asked that her lawyers to make submissions by next week about why he should not do so. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

