Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300





Starbucks – the world’s largest coffeehouse chain, by far - is investing heavily in South Africa, despite Covid-19 and the lockdown-smashed economy.

Image: 123rf.com

The Seattle-based multinational has 16 stores in the country and will open these eight new ones by the middle of December.

Rosebank (Johannesburg)

Castle Gate Mall (Pretoria)

Canal Walk (Cape Town)

Cavendish Square (Cape Town)

Stellenbosch

Tyger Valley Shopping Centre (Cape Town)

V&A Waterfront (Cape Town)

Camps Bay

Starbucks expects to employ more than 300 fulltime staff members by mid-December.

Starbucks will open two more, so far unnamed, stores early in 2021, taking their number to 26.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Adrian Maizey, CEO of Rand Capital Coffee.

Rand Capital Coffee holds the Starbucks licence in South Africa.

I’m South African, but I live in Los Angeles. Adrian Maizey, CEO - Rand Capital Coffee

It’s the best time to be investing… We’re looking forward to reaching scale… There’s growth spurt coming… Go big or go home… You need scale… It’s got to do with the economic cycle… securing long-term leases now… Adrian Maizey, CEO - Rand Capital Coffee

It’s a bet on South Africa… I’m bullish… It’s a significant investment… It takes a lot of money… Adrian Maizey, CEO - Rand Capital Coffee

Listen to the interview in the audio below.