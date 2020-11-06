Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300
Starbucks – the world’s largest coffeehouse chain, by far - is investing heavily in South Africa, despite Covid-19 and the lockdown-smashed economy.
The Seattle-based multinational has 16 stores in the country and will open these eight new ones by the middle of December.
-
Rosebank (Johannesburg)
-
Castle Gate Mall (Pretoria)
-
Canal Walk (Cape Town)
-
Cavendish Square (Cape Town)
-
Stellenbosch
-
Tyger Valley Shopping Centre (Cape Town)
-
V&A Waterfront (Cape Town)
-
Camps Bay
Starbucks expects to employ more than 300 fulltime staff members by mid-December.
Starbucks will open two more, so far unnamed, stores early in 2021, taking their number to 26.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Adrian Maizey, CEO of Rand Capital Coffee.
Rand Capital Coffee holds the Starbucks licence in South Africa.
I’m South African, but I live in Los Angeles.Adrian Maizey, CEO - Rand Capital Coffee
It’s the best time to be investing… We’re looking forward to reaching scale… There’s growth spurt coming… Go big or go home… You need scale… It’s got to do with the economic cycle… securing long-term leases now…Adrian Maizey, CEO - Rand Capital Coffee
It’s a bet on South Africa… I’m bullish… It’s a significant investment… It takes a lot of money…Adrian Maizey, CEO - Rand Capital Coffee
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie.Read More
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'
Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
Sappi's debt rises to R31b, CEO optimistic about market recovery mid-2021
Sappi CEO Steve Binnie discusses the severe impact of the Covid pandemic and the growing opportunities in high-end packaging.Read More
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'
'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau.Read More
'Once SAA starts flying, it’ll need more money'
"That R10.5 billion will, literally, disappear once it reaches SAA. Once it starts flying, it’ll need more," says Babalo Ndenze.Read More
Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel
The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions.Read More
'Government wants to force Netflix to carry 30% South African content'
The South African government wants a 30% local content quota for streaming services, reports MyBroadband.Read More
Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown
"I’m speaking to you from my solitary confinement prison cell, six hours into our lockdown," says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!'
Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'
The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).Read More