WC Police Ombudsman resigns
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz announced Brand's resignation in a statement on Thursday.
Fritz commended him on his years in service.
Major-General Brand was appointed as the Western Cape Police Ombudsman in August 2018, after the resignation of Vusi Pikoli.
Prior to that, he has spent 33 years of service as a career policeman with the South African Police Service (SAPS).
During his tenure as Ombudsman, he conducted high-profile investigations into the lack of victim support at local police stations and the inefficiency of SAPS in the Overstrand.
Fritz has thanked Brand for his work investigatinging complaints about police inefficiency.
I note the resignation of Mr Brand and would like to thank him for his hard-work and dedication. Many who have worked with him will know that he is diligent and thorough in all aspects of his work.Albert Fritz, Western Cape Safety MEC
