[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands





When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik’s cube.

This was when we didn’t have YouTube to help us find a hack or solution, and instead, it was one of two choices (maybe three if you want to include trying to solve it on your own): 1)Buying one of the many how-to handbooks being sold at the local newsagent 2)Learning it from friends.

I remember being shown the basic steps to solving the top and second layer and got that mastered quite easily, and then also the rudimentary way of solving it from there, but without regular practice, and due to frustration of forgetting middle steps, I failed to get to the final stages except when luck allowed me a quick pass, and so I’d “solve it” with sheer luck playing a role.

I also remember learning (from one of my older brothers) how to dismantle the cube and re-assembling the pieces – another “hack” if you will, as crude as it was.

My cube from 1981 then spent a good few decades at the back of my cupboard, and my (little) knowledge all but disappeared, although every now and again I’d take it out and solve the one side and the second layer.

I eventually brought it down to Cape Town one year after my visit to my old room in Jo’burg and it sat in the living room more as a novelty, and my son kept asking if he could play with it, and whether I could teach him how to solve it.

So it was about two or three years ago that I decided to go online and find the “steps” on how to solve it.

And while the steps shown did not seem familiar as they were in code with basic illustrations, I managed to follow them, and as I did, I suddenly remembered those long-forgotten moves from over 30 years ago!

Once I got into the habit of practicing the moves, I got more confident, and no longer needed the guidelines, and I felt immensely pleased with being able to “solve” the cube unassisted.

I did find, however, that if I didn’t practice for a while, that I would confuse myself and mix up some of the set moves, and end up with a pattern that I could not backtrack from and had to start again from scratch.

So I made sure not to let my old brain rest too much and set about trying to solve the cube in a set time, and I was quite pleased that I could consistently do so in under two minutes. I know that “speed-cubers” are able to solve the Rubik’s cube in under 20 seconds, and the world record is a single digit, but I’ve not quite ventured into learning algorithms they’ve mastered. Yet!

A few weeks ago, my son, aged nine, asked if I could show him the steps in solving the cube, as he was given his own Rubik’s cube some time back which he also then assembled. We also bought him a 2x2 and 3x3 combo set when we were on holiday in China last year.

So over the course of a few days, I started showing him the moves, and I was really happy he was interested as it is so rare to see children wanting to play with something tactile in their hands that is not an electronic device.

He got quite frustrated at times and I certainly understood where he was coming from, but within those few days, he got it.

There was no more need for me to assist him, he was now fully in control.

So what was his next goal?

To beat his own time, and he set up the timer on our iPad and got down to setting and beating his personal bests.

I showed him how to use the knowledge on the 3x3 cube to solve his 2x2 cube, and he was able to solve them both in under 3 minutes, and that was in just one week!

He started watching others one YouTube and I started noticing how I was still stuck using my hands like I did with the old “clunky” versions of the cube, even with the modern versions which are much easier to manipulate, while he was incorporating his other digits as seen on those online videos.

There were times his hands were moving the pieces so fast that I thought he had now latched onto new and faster algorithms, and asked if he could not show it to me! He said that he was still using the same basic moves which I had taught him! The muscle memory he’s displayed is simply breathtaking to watch and I’m so pleased that he’s being so active with his hands.

And now, roughly six weeks later, when we sit down for a friendly competition, I find that he is regularly beating me! His fastest time being just over a minute!

You can safely say that the student has become the master!

Bruce Hong is a producer on the CapeTalk Breakfast Show.