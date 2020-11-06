[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Contactless ordering system at new Covid-19 designed dining spot in Kloof Street Four dining brands owned by The Real Foods Group have collaborated to create a Covid-19 conscious dining experience in Kloof Stree... 6 November 2020 5:29 PM
[WATCH] EFF members protest outside CT high school following 'whites only' event Members of the EFF have gathered outside Brackenfell High School protesting against an alleged whites-only event at the school. 6 November 2020 1:58 PM
Activist waiting on police to act on tip-off linked to Manenberg teen's death A teenage boy who had a mental disability has died after being hit in the head by a stray gang bullet while asleep in his bed. 6 November 2020 1:25 PM
96 by-elections in South Africa next Wednesday: Here are the projected trends CEO at Hlaziya Solutions Paul Berkowitz has analysed possible trends and outcomes in areas such as Phokwane and Knysna. 6 November 2020 1:42 PM
Dudu Myeni faces possible criminal charges for naming protected witness Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni revealed the name of a protected witness at the state capture inqu... 6 November 2020 11:43 AM
Premier Alan Winde: The last thing we need is another lockdown WInde says please use the 3 Cs to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Cape Town to avoid another lockdown. 6 November 2020 11:28 AM
Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300 Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments. 6 November 2020 11:24 AM
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
Local boutique helps breast cancer survivors find the perfect bra fit Like B4 is a dedicated store in Bellville which specialises in post-mastectomy bra products and fittings. 6 November 2020 4:04 PM
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands 'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik's cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane. 6 November 2020 12:39 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don't feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe's - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
UK vegan Bovril you just can't 'beet'? The company which has produced the famous beefy drink for 120 years is moving with the times and adding a plant-based beetroot ver... 5 November 2020 2:18 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands

6 November 2020 12:39 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Rubiks Cube

'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik’s cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane.

When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik’s cube.

This was when we didn’t have YouTube to help us find a hack or solution, and instead, it was one of two choices (maybe three if you want to include trying to solve it on your own): 1)Buying one of the many how-to handbooks being sold at the local newsagent 2)Learning it from friends.

I remember being shown the basic steps to solving the top and second layer and got that mastered quite easily, and then also the rudimentary way of solving it from there, but without regular practice, and due to frustration of forgetting middle steps, I failed to get to the final stages except when luck allowed me a quick pass, and so I’d “solve it” with sheer luck playing a role.

I also remember learning (from one of my older brothers) how to dismantle the cube and re-assembling the pieces – another “hack” if you will, as crude as it was.

My cube from 1981 then spent a good few decades at the back of my cupboard, and my (little) knowledge all but disappeared, although every now and again I’d take it out and solve the one side and the second layer.

I eventually brought it down to Cape Town one year after my visit to my old room in Jo’burg and it sat in the living room more as a novelty, and my son kept asking if he could play with it, and whether I could teach him how to solve it.

So it was about two or three years ago that I decided to go online and find the “steps” on how to solve it.

And while the steps shown did not seem familiar as they were in code with basic illustrations, I managed to follow them, and as I did, I suddenly remembered those long-forgotten moves from over 30 years ago!

Once I got into the habit of practicing the moves, I got more confident, and no longer needed the guidelines, and I felt immensely pleased with being able to “solve” the cube unassisted.

I did find, however, that if I didn’t practice for a while, that I would confuse myself and mix up some of the set moves, and end up with a pattern that I could not backtrack from and had to start again from scratch.

So I made sure not to let my old brain rest too much and set about trying to solve the cube in a set time, and I was quite pleased that I could consistently do so in under two minutes. I know that “speed-cubers” are able to solve the Rubik’s cube in under 20 seconds, and the world record is a single digit, but I’ve not quite ventured into learning algorithms they’ve mastered. Yet!

A few weeks ago, my son, aged nine, asked if I could show him the steps in solving the cube, as he was given his own Rubik’s cube some time back which he also then assembled. We also bought him a 2x2 and 3x3 combo set when we were on holiday in China last year.

So over the course of a few days, I started showing him the moves, and I was really happy he was interested as it is so rare to see children wanting to play with something tactile in their hands that is not an electronic device.

He got quite frustrated at times and I certainly understood where he was coming from, but within those few days, he got it.

There was no more need for me to assist him, he was now fully in control.

So what was his next goal?

To beat his own time, and he set up the timer on our iPad and got down to setting and beating his personal bests.

I showed him how to use the knowledge on the 3x3 cube to solve his 2x2 cube, and he was able to solve them both in under 3 minutes, and that was in just one week!

He started watching others one YouTube and I started noticing how I was still stuck using my hands like I did with the old “clunky” versions of the cube, even with the modern versions which are much easier to manipulate, while he was incorporating his other digits as seen on those online videos.

There were times his hands were moving the pieces so fast that I thought he had now latched onto new and faster algorithms, and asked if he could not show it to me! He said that he was still using the same basic moves which I had taught him! The muscle memory he’s displayed is simply breathtaking to watch and I’m so pleased that he’s being so active with his hands.

And now, roughly six weeks later, when we sit down for a friendly competition, I find that he is regularly beating me! His fastest time being just over a minute!

You can safely say that the student has become the master!

Bruce Hong is a producer on the CapeTalk Breakfast Show.

123rf.com

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
