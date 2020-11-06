Activist waiting on police to act on tip-off linked to Manenberg teen's death





Gershwin Arendse died after being struck by a bullet in his bed in the family’s Wendy house in Manenberg on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old's father had initially thought his son was having a seizure, the Daily Voice reports.

Community activist Roegshanda Pascoe says she has forwarded an anonymous tip-off to the police relating to the identity of the shooter.

Pascoe says it's up to the police to act on the information and ensure that justice is served.

She says gun violence is ongoing in the area, with an apparent "flare-up of murders" amid intensifying gang warfare in recent months.

I have forwarded some info that I received regarding who was the shooter. Whether the police will take any action, I don't know. Roegshanda Pascoe, Manenberg community leader

It takes a lot for community people to speak up and we know that they are also in danger if the gangs find out that they have spoken. Roegshanda Pascoe, Manenberg community leader

Gun violence has been rife in Cape Town communities, with mass shootings in areas including Gugulethu, Joe Slovo, Philippi and Khayelitsha.

The activist is organising a picket outside Parliament to bring attention to the ongoing gun violence in the community.

Our people are not safe in communities. Roegshanda Pascoe, Manenberg community leader

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report: