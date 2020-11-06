96 by-elections in South Africa next Wednesday: Here are the projected trends
There are some battleground municipal by-election ahead next week.
The Northern Cape council of Phokwane will be contested by 6 different parties from the ANC, DA, EFF, VF+, Azapo and even the African Independent Congress (AIC).
Election analyst, CEO at Hlaziya Solutions Paul Berkowitz chats to Lester Kiewit about what to expect next week.
In the Western Cape, there are some battleground municipalities like George and Knysna where there could be a big difference.Paul Berkowitz, CEO - Hlaziya Solutions
People are looking at what is going to happen to the DA. Are they going to claw back some of the losses we saw last year?Paul Berkowitz, CEO - Hlaziya Solutions
FF+ won or three wards off the DA last year, he says.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Politics
Dudu Myeni faces possible criminal charges for naming protected witness
Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni revealed the name of a protected witness at the state capture inquiry.Read More
Premier Alan Winde: The last thing we need is another lockdown
WInde says please use the 3 Cs to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Cape Town to avoid another lockdown.Read More
No new airline, it's fiction! It's the same SAA Gordhan is bailing out, says DA
DA MP Alf Lees shares his views on the briefing to Scopa by Minister Pravin Gordhan relating to the funding and future of SAA.Read More
I found Gordhan petulant, insulting and on a power trip - Refilwe on SAA
'"For the love of God, have the balls to say it to our face, 'we don't want to lose voting bias of the unions', implores Refilwe.Read More
Cape Town Dep Mayor: Why traffic licence centres are shutting doors early
Cape Town Dep Mayor Ian Nielson answers listener's complaints about why people are turned away at 1pm.Read More
DA calls on Zondo Commission to look into alleged ANC kickbacks for Dirco posts
It's alleged that career diplomats and ambassadors have paid bribes to Luthuli House in exchange for favourable positions overseas.Read More
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!'
Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Dudu Myeni Zooms into Zondo and invokes right to silence
Journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to CapeTalk's John Maytham about Dudu Myeni's appearance before the Zondo CommissionRead More
Should South Africa privatise its utterly dysfunctional public rail system?
"No," says Zuki Vuki of advocacy group Unite Behind. "But we must seriously consider metros taking over from Metrorail."Read More
[WATCH] Trump does early 'victory' dance to Village People's YMCA
On US election day, Donald Trump posted a highlight reel of his moves with the message 'Vote!Vote!Vote!'Read More