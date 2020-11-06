96 by-elections in South Africa next Wednesday: Here are the projected trends





There are some battleground municipal by-election ahead next week.

The Northern Cape council of Phokwane will be contested by 6 different parties from the ANC, DA, EFF, VF+, Azapo and even the African Independent Congress (AIC).

Election analyst, CEO at Hlaziya Solutions Paul Berkowitz chats to Lester Kiewit about what to expect next week.

In the Western Cape, there are some battleground municipalities like George and Knysna where there could be a big difference. Paul Berkowitz, CEO - Hlaziya Solutions

People are looking at what is going to happen to the DA. Are they going to claw back some of the losses we saw last year? Paul Berkowitz, CEO - Hlaziya Solutions

FF+ won or three wards off the DA last year, he says.

Listen to the interview below: