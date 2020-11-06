[WATCH] EFF members protest outside CT high school following 'whites only' event
According to reports, a privately-organised matric ball was only attended by white pupils.
In a video of the red-carpet affair, which has since been removed from Facebook, only white students could be seen in attendance with their partners.
It's believed the event was organised by parents after the school cancelled the official matric ball due to Covid-19.
Protesting EFF members have been met with private security outside the school on Friday. Parents are also present on the premises.
EFF Western Cape protesting against the alleged whites only event at Brackenfell High School. Out of arrogance the School hired private security and the EFF Bakkie was broken into by the crowd of white people who were outside the school waiting for the mighty EFF#RacismMustFull pic.twitter.com/k5JCCFN5m2— EFF_Western Cape (@EFFWesternCape_) November 6, 2020
A small group of @EFFSouthAfrica supporters protest outside Brackenfell High. The school landed in the spotlight when a parent took to social media to decry the matric ball, showing only white pupils and their partners.— IOL News (@IOL) November 6, 2020
Video: @henkpix / @AfriNewsAgency https://t.co/Ym4hRfyuzU pic.twitter.com/FnRYjThat3
The EFF has arrived at Brackenfell High and they are met with private security, parents and other law enforcement agencies. The party is holding a picket outside the school after it emerged that there was a matric ball event held where only white learners attended pic.twitter.com/0ZzphQdzaB— Veve (@LudidiVelani) November 6, 2020
Protest at brackenfell high pic.twitter.com/5do0aGgd5p— $ (@shezira_) November 6, 2020
Brackenfell High School. They hosted an "all white" matric farewell. Cape Town is a country on its own. Sikwa uit die blou nge Afrikaans. pic.twitter.com/zimB0tfnbI— Lwazi Queen of Sheba (@xolelwanx) November 6, 2020
A car belonging to the EFF has had its window smashed, an iron bullet (round) was found inside. The EFF says this is clear indication of provocation from the white parents in attendance #brackenfellhigh pic.twitter.com/y7nMqsB37n— Veve (@LudidiVelani) November 6, 2020
