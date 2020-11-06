[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election





Nambia's health system is increasingly self-sufficient… I have so many friends going to your countries, trying to get rich. Donald Trump, President – United States of America (to African leaders in New York)

Wakanda - the second-best country in Africa, according to Nambians.

In a CapeTalk exclusive, Lester Kiewit interviewed Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli about the US election and the shenanigans of his old buddy Donald Trump.

Mimi Sio wa Kweli became Nambia’s President for Life after securing 99% of the vote in that mysterious country’s last general election.

Nambia is almost as mysterious as Wakanda.

Come to think of it; Wakanda has a movie, so perhaps Nambia is even more mysteriouser.

Mambo to your listeners!... The white people like to say mumbo-jumbo. That is very racist. They must stop! Mimi Sio wa Kweli, President - Nambia

Too close to call? Who are these people calling? Why are they calling? Huh? What’s going on here? Do we still make calls, or do we use WhatsApp? Mimi Sio wa Kweli, President - Nambia

The people love me! Donald Trump says, ‘I’m the best ever! I’m the best president!’ But he can’t even get more than 214 votes! Mimi Sio wa Kweli, President - Nambia

They say Trump doesn’t have a pathway to Michigan, he doesn’t have a pathway to Nevada… Me, I build pathways to my house. I built a pathway to my first wife’s house. There are paths everywhere that I built for myself and my cars and my family. Mimi Sio wa Kweli, President - Nambia

Eh, we’ve got a hippo situation here [when asked about the 1% of Nambians who didn’t vote for him] … Eh…Eh... Mimi Sio wa Kweli, President - Nambia

You must fight! Donald Trump is not a good leader; he does not fight! Me, I fight! I fight in the army. I fight in the liberation war… Donald Trump was daddy’s little boy. He was too scared to go to war. Mimi Sio wa Kweli, President - Nambia

We must sanction them! [When asked how the African Union must respond to the election shenanigans in the US] If sanctions don’t work, we must send the army to give the American people the freedom they desire and deserve. Mimi Sio wa Kweli, President - Nambia

The only Americans we allow is Jack Daniels, Jim Beam, Steve Wonder and, maybe, Bon Jovi. He’s a delightful white boy. Mimi Sio wa Kweli, President - Nambia

In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying… You are fired! Mimi Sio wa Kweli, President - Nambia

Listen to the interview in the audio below.