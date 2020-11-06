Local boutique helps breast cancer survivors find the perfect bra fit





The boutique sees clients on a one-on-one basis and offers personalised advice and professional fitting services.

Owner Vanessa Burger says 'Like B4' was born from another family-run bra fitting studio called 'Storm In A-G Cup'.

Burger has several years of experience helping women find breast prosthesis and bras which offer the correct size, fit and comfort.

She says an ill-fitting bra or prosthesis can cause discomfort and be harmful for the neck and shoulders.

Burger tells CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson that most medical aids pay a portion for the prosthesis and bras.

She adds that she also has a lay-bye option for clients who do not have medical aid.

I work by appointment only, so I see one client at a time... It's a lot more personal. Vanessa Burger, Owner - Like B4

I do provide the breast form, which is the silicone breast form. Vanessa Burger, Owner - Like B4

If they have had reconstruction, then they have to wear a bra that doesn't have a wire. I have a lovely selection of non-wired bras. Vanessa Burger, Owner - Like B4

Clients make an appointment. They come in and we sit and try everything on. Vanessa Burger, Owner - Like B4

A bra needs to be comfortable and supportive, and some like them to b feminine. Vanessa Burger, Owner - Like B4

Visit the Like B4 website for more information.

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: