Latest Local
Contactless ordering system at new Covid-19 designed dining spot in Kloof Street Four dining brands owned by The Real Foods Group have collaborated to create a Covid-19 conscious dining experience in Kloof Stree... 6 November 2020 5:29 PM
[WATCH] EFF members protest outside CT high school following 'whites only' event Members of the EFF have gathered outside Brackenfell High School protesting against an alleged whites-only event at the school. 6 November 2020 1:58 PM
Activist waiting on police to act on tip-off linked to Manenberg teen's death A teenage boy who had a mental disability has died after being hit in the head by a stray gang bullet while asleep in his bed. 6 November 2020 1:25 PM
View all Local
96 by-elections in South Africa next Wednesday: Here are the projected trends CEO at Hlaziya Solutions Paul Berkowitz has analysed possible trends and outcomes in areas such as Phokwane and Knysna. 6 November 2020 1:42 PM
Dudu Myeni faces possible criminal charges for naming protected witness Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni revealed the name of a protected witness at the state capture inqu... 6 November 2020 11:43 AM
Premier Alan Winde: The last thing we need is another lockdown WInde says please use the 3 Cs to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Cape Town to avoid another lockdown. 6 November 2020 11:28 AM
View all Politics
Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300 Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments. 6 November 2020 11:24 AM
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
Local boutique helps breast cancer survivors find the perfect bra fit Like B4 is a dedicated store in Bellville which specialises in post-mastectomy bra products and fittings. 6 November 2020 4:04 PM
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands 'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik’s cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane. 6 November 2020 12:39 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
UK vegan Bovril you just can't 'beet'? The company which has produced the famous beefy drink for 120 years is moving with the times and adding a plant-based beetroot ver... 5 November 2020 2:18 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
Contactless ordering system at new Covid-19 designed dining spot in Kloof Street

6 November 2020 5:29 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
COVID-19
Real Foods Group
Kloof Street Village

Four dining brands owned by The Real Foods Group have collaborated to create a Covid-19 conscious dining experience in Kloof Street.

Nü Health Food Café, Schoon Bread Café and newcomers Free Bird and Kofi have come together in a new space to offer a safe dining experience at Kloof Street Village.

The innovative space has several features which provide some peace of mind to patrons.

Features include self-order kiosks as well as a mobile app using QR codes for ordering from any of the four restaurants for take-away or sit-down.

The space also features a Covid-friendly design, from wide windows, outdoor seating and special air ventilation systems.

Glenda Philp of Real Foods says architects helped develop the Covid-friendly design and functions during the lockdown period.

You can walk into the store and you don't have to interact with any staff member. You can go straight to the kiosk, place your order from any one of the brands and collect it at a contactless pick-up point.

Glenda Philp, Head of Strategic & Special Projects - Real Foods

We had actually secured the space way before Covid-19 had hit us and we were scheduled to open in May.

Glenda Philp, Head of Strategic & Special Projects - Real Foods

During the lockdown, as a group, we realised that the way people are socialising is going to change - especially in the restaurant space.

Glenda Philp, Head of Strategic & Special Projects - Real Foods

The way that we had designed the space was completely wrong - we use the opportunity to start from scratch. We redesigned it and opened a week ago.

Glenda Philp, Head of Strategic & Special Projects - Real Foods

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


More from Local

eff-brackenfelljpg

[WATCH] EFF members protest outside CT high school following 'whites only' event

6 November 2020 1:58 PM

Members of the EFF have gathered outside Brackenfell High School protesting against an alleged whites-only event at the school.

130819Manenbergpolice.jpg

Activist waiting on police to act on tip-off linked to Manenberg teen's death

6 November 2020 1:25 PM

A teenage boy who had a mental disability has died after being hit in the head by a stray gang bullet while asleep in his bed.

saps+police+gun+badge+xgold+2012+south+african+police+services.png

WC Police Ombudsman resigns

6 November 2020 12:29 PM

Western Cape Police Ombudsman Johan Brand has resigned from his post after two years in the role.

alan-winde-wearing-maskjpg

Premier Alan Winde: The last thing we need is another lockdown

6 November 2020 11:28 AM

WInde says please use the 3 Cs to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Cape Town to avoid another lockdown.

181030leeuwkop

NPA's conviction numbers aren't what they seem, researchers warn

6 November 2020 10:40 AM

Researchers argue that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s conviction rate doesn't reflect the true performance of South Africa’s criminal justice system.

bernie-3jpeg

CapeTalk listeners help Wynberg pupil Bernie reach her target to stay in school

6 November 2020 7:07 AM

With her angelic vocals, Bernie is now going to pay it forward and raise money for other pupils in need, with her planned concert.

licence-discjpeg

Cape Town Dep Mayor: Why traffic licence centres are shutting doors early

6 November 2020 6:57 AM

Cape Town Dep Mayor Ian Nielson answers listener's complaints about why people are turned away at 1pm.

business-octopusjpg

'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'

5 November 2020 7:39 PM

Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.

my-only-story-book-coverpng

[LISTEN] Deon Wiggett on new book exposing child-rape accused Willem Breytenbach

5 November 2020 5:45 PM

Author Deon Wiggett opens up about his new book exposing Willem Breytenbach, a former teacher and media exec accused of sexual predation.

131104Level-crossing .jpg

Road linked to deadly Buttskop crossing upgraded as an interim safety measure

5 November 2020 1:59 PM

Road maintenance has been completed on the street linked to the Buttskop level crossing in Blackheath in an effort to reduce the risk of collisions.

