Contactless ordering system at new Covid-19 designed dining spot in Kloof Street





Nü Health Food Café, Schoon Bread Café and newcomers Free Bird and Kofi have come together in a new space to offer a safe dining experience at Kloof Street Village.

The innovative space has several features which provide some peace of mind to patrons.

Features include self-order kiosks as well as a mobile app using QR codes for ordering from any of the four restaurants for take-away or sit-down.

The space also features a Covid-friendly design, from wide windows, outdoor seating and special air ventilation systems.

Glenda Philp of Real Foods says architects helped develop the Covid-friendly design and functions during the lockdown period.

You can walk into the store and you don't have to interact with any staff member. You can go straight to the kiosk, place your order from any one of the brands and collect it at a contactless pick-up point. Glenda Philp, Head of Strategic & Special Projects - Real Foods

We had actually secured the space way before Covid-19 had hit us and we were scheduled to open in May. Glenda Philp, Head of Strategic & Special Projects - Real Foods

During the lockdown, as a group, we realised that the way people are socialising is going to change - especially in the restaurant space. Glenda Philp, Head of Strategic & Special Projects - Real Foods

The way that we had designed the space was completely wrong - we use the opportunity to start from scratch. We redesigned it and opened a week ago. Glenda Philp, Head of Strategic & Special Projects - Real Foods

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: