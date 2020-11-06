Contactless ordering system at new Covid-19 designed dining spot in Kloof Street
Nü Health Food Café, Schoon Bread Café and newcomers Free Bird and Kofi have come together in a new space to offer a safe dining experience at Kloof Street Village.
The innovative space has several features which provide some peace of mind to patrons.
Features include self-order kiosks as well as a mobile app using QR codes for ordering from any of the four restaurants for take-away or sit-down.
The space also features a Covid-friendly design, from wide windows, outdoor seating and special air ventilation systems.
Glenda Philp of Real Foods says architects helped develop the Covid-friendly design and functions during the lockdown period.
You can walk into the store and you don't have to interact with any staff member. You can go straight to the kiosk, place your order from any one of the brands and collect it at a contactless pick-up point.Glenda Philp, Head of Strategic & Special Projects - Real Foods
We had actually secured the space way before Covid-19 had hit us and we were scheduled to open in May.Glenda Philp, Head of Strategic & Special Projects - Real Foods
During the lockdown, as a group, we realised that the way people are socialising is going to change - especially in the restaurant space.Glenda Philp, Head of Strategic & Special Projects - Real Foods
The way that we had designed the space was completely wrong - we use the opportunity to start from scratch. We redesigned it and opened a week ago.Glenda Philp, Head of Strategic & Special Projects - Real Foods
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
[WATCH] EFF members protest outside CT high school following 'whites only' event
Members of the EFF have gathered outside Brackenfell High School protesting against an alleged whites-only event at the school.Read More
Activist waiting on police to act on tip-off linked to Manenberg teen's death
A teenage boy who had a mental disability has died after being hit in the head by a stray gang bullet while asleep in his bed.Read More
WC Police Ombudsman resigns
Western Cape Police Ombudsman Johan Brand has resigned from his post after two years in the role.Read More
Premier Alan Winde: The last thing we need is another lockdown
WInde says please use the 3 Cs to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Cape Town to avoid another lockdown.Read More
NPA's conviction numbers aren't what they seem, researchers warn
Researchers argue that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s conviction rate doesn't reflect the true performance of South Africa’s criminal justice system.Read More
CapeTalk listeners help Wynberg pupil Bernie reach her target to stay in school
With her angelic vocals, Bernie is now going to pay it forward and raise money for other pupils in need, with her planned concert.Read More
Cape Town Dep Mayor: Why traffic licence centres are shutting doors early
Cape Town Dep Mayor Ian Nielson answers listener's complaints about why people are turned away at 1pm.Read More
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'
Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
[LISTEN] Deon Wiggett on new book exposing child-rape accused Willem Breytenbach
Author Deon Wiggett opens up about his new book exposing Willem Breytenbach, a former teacher and media exec accused of sexual predation.Read More
Road linked to deadly Buttskop crossing upgraded as an interim safety measure
Road maintenance has been completed on the street linked to the Buttskop level crossing in Blackheath in an effort to reduce the risk of collisions.Read More