Trail runner Karoline Hanks takes on 13 Peaks Challenge in aid of turtle rescue
Hanks will attempt to break the women's record for the 13 Peaks Challenge in December.
The aim is to finish under 21 hours, she tells Outdoor Report correspondent Jeff Ayliffe.
The 13 Peaks Challenge, which was created by fellow trail runner Ryan Sandes, sees runners climbing 13 peaks along Table Mountain and in the Cape Peninsula area.
Participants can either complete a multi-day, 48-hour or 24-hour time challenge.
Hanks first completed the 13 Peaks challenge in August this year, but she says this time she wants to do it for a good cause.
Hanks is a committed activist against single-use plastic, and she has spent years campaigning for all of Cape Town's road races to do away with plastic.
She's created a GivenGain fundraising page and she hopes to raise R60 000 to cover the rehab care for 13 turtle hatchlings.
(Click here to donate and learn more about her charitable cause.)
It's essentially a 100km run on the Tabel Mountain chain, taking in 13 of the main peaks. It's about 6,000 metres of elevation gain.Karoline Hanks, environmental activist
I did it earlier this year and I managed to get the one-day badge.Karoline Hanks, environmental activist
There two other women who have the one-day badge.Karoline Hanks, environmental activist
I held the course record for about two or three months, and I lost it recently. So I'm quite keen to regain that and hopefully come in under 21 hours.Karoline Hanks, environmental activist
I want to make this second effort count, so I've started a fundraising drive to raise money for the Two Oceans Aquarium Turtle Rescue Programme.Karoline Hanks, environmental activist
Listen to the update on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
