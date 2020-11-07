WCED: Covid matrics won't write exams, unless they've completed 10-day isolation
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it was not consulted about the decision to allow Covid-19 positive pupils to write matric exams.
On Wednesday, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) released a statement stating that matric pupils who tested positive for the coronavirus were allowed to write their exams.
However, the WCED says the last-minute media statement was not followed by gazetted amendments or protocol documents.
RELATED: WCED hasn't 'agreed' to isolated exam rooms for matrics with high temperatures
Without formalised regulations, the WCED says it cannot accommodate Covid-19 positive pupils.
WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says only learners who have completed 10 days of isolation will be allowed to write in separate venues.
RELATED: 'Covid-19 positive Matrics should have special venue provided to sit exams'
Because there is no protocol, we have made a decision that we will not admit a learner that is Covid-19 positive.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
If they have gone past the 10-day mark, then they can write the exam in an isolated venue in the school.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
However, if they are still within 10 days, we cannot go against the regulations that have been gazetted.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
The DBE's unexpected announcement on Wednesday was made without any prior consultation with the WCED, provincial health department, or teachers unions Naptosa or Sadtu.
Hammond says provincial authorities have no guidelines in terms of how to invigilate and accommodate Covid-19 infected matric learners
We are dealing with a scenario where we need to look after our other learners in the facility, the school, teachers, invigilators, and everyone concerned. So a protocol needs to be there.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
The provincial department of health has understandably indicated that they cannot assist us at this late stage... They were not consulted either. This is a health and safety risk and they do not have facilities available.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
There's been a media release from DBE but there has been no official protocol document. How do we transport learners from their homes that are Covid-19 positive to the centres? Who is going to invigilate it? How do we handle the papers? Those kind of things have not been discussed as yet.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
In terms of Covid-19 learners writing the NSC exams, there had been no prior consultation or agreement.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
It did come as quite a surprise to us because there were even tweets from the DBE account earlier on Wednesday saying that no Covid-19 positive learners would be able to write the examination.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Why I forgave the apartheid assassin who brutally murdered my father
Her father was killed by notorious apartheid policeman Eugene de Kock when she was just a baby. She describes her journey to forgiveness.Read More
Trail runner Karoline Hanks takes on 13 Peaks Challenge in aid of turtle rescue
Trail runner and environmental activist Karoline Hanks is will be running her second 13 Peaks Challenge next month to raise money for the Two Oceans Aquarium’s Turtle Rescue programme.Read More
Contactless ordering system at new Covid-19 designed dining spot in Kloof Street
Four dining brands owned by The Real Foods Group have collaborated to create a Covid-19 conscious dining experience in Kloof Street.Read More
[WATCH] EFF members protest outside CT high school following 'whites only' event
Members of the EFF have gathered outside Brackenfell High School protesting against an alleged whites-only event at the school.Read More
Activist waiting on police to act on tip-off linked to Manenberg teen's death
A teenage boy who had a mental disability has died after being hit in the head by a stray gang bullet while asleep in his bed.Read More
WC Police Ombudsman resigns
Western Cape Police Ombudsman Johan Brand has resigned from his post after two years in the role.Read More
Premier Alan Winde: The last thing we need is another lockdown
WInde says please use the 3 Cs to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Cape Town to avoid another lockdown.Read More
NPA's conviction numbers aren't what they seem, researchers warn
Researchers argue that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s conviction rate doesn't reflect the true performance of South Africa’s criminal justice system.Read More
CapeTalk listeners help Wynberg pupil Bernie reach her target to stay in school
With her angelic vocals, Bernie is now going to pay it forward and raise money for other pupils in need, with her planned concert.Read More
Cape Town Dep Mayor: Why traffic licence centres are shutting doors early
Cape Town Dep Mayor Ian Nielson answers listener's complaints about why people are turned away at 1pm.Read More