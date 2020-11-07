WCED: Covid matrics won't write exams, unless they've completed 10-day isolation





The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it was not consulted about the decision to allow Covid-19 positive pupils to write matric exams.

On Wednesday, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) released a statement stating that matric pupils who tested positive for the coronavirus were allowed to write their exams.

However, the WCED says the last-minute media statement was not followed by gazetted amendments or protocol documents.

Without formalised regulations, the WCED says it cannot accommodate Covid-19 positive pupils.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says only learners who have completed 10 days of isolation will be allowed to write in separate venues.

Because there is no protocol, we have made a decision that we will not admit a learner that is Covid-19 positive. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

If they have gone past the 10-day mark, then they can write the exam in an isolated venue in the school. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

However, if they are still within 10 days, we cannot go against the regulations that have been gazetted. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

The DBE's unexpected announcement on Wednesday was made without any prior consultation with the WCED, provincial health department, or teachers unions Naptosa or Sadtu.

Hammond says provincial authorities have no guidelines in terms of how to invigilate and accommodate Covid-19 infected matric learners

We are dealing with a scenario where we need to look after our other learners in the facility, the school, teachers, invigilators, and everyone concerned. So a protocol needs to be there. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

The provincial department of health has understandably indicated that they cannot assist us at this late stage... They were not consulted either. This is a health and safety risk and they do not have facilities available. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

There's been a media release from DBE but there has been no official protocol document. How do we transport learners from their homes that are Covid-19 positive to the centres? Who is going to invigilate it? How do we handle the papers? Those kind of things have not been discussed as yet. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

In terms of Covid-19 learners writing the NSC exams, there had been no prior consultation or agreement. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

It did come as quite a surprise to us because there were even tweets from the DBE account earlier on Wednesday saying that no Covid-19 positive learners would be able to write the examination. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

