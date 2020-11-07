Streaming issues? Report here
Why I forgave the apartheid assassin who brutally murdered my father

7 November 2020 11:14 AM
by Qama Qukula
Her father was killed by notorious apartheid policeman Eugene de Kock when she was just a baby. She describes her journey to forgiveness.

Forgiveness advocate and author Candice Mama who was only eight-months-old when her father Glenack Mailo Mama was killed by former Vlakplaas commander Eugene de Kock in 1992.

Despite the impact it has had on her life, she has chosen to forgive him.

In October 2014, Mama and her family met with de Kock at the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria before his release.

While in the same room with the man dubbed as 'prime evil', she says she only saw a broken human being.

Her encounter with de Kock ended with a warm embrace and a decision to let go of the pain she's carried all these years.

In that moment, I saw a human being sitting in front of me, and nor this monster or villian... Just another person who had followed the wrong track in life... I walked up to Eugene I asked to give him a hug... He stood up and I embraced him.

Candice Mama, author and speaker

Mama has written a book, titled Forgiveness Redefined: A Young Woman’s Journey Towards Forgiving the Apartheid Assassin who Brutally Murdered Her Father.

In it, she shares her inspiring story of forgiveness. After battling with depression for several years, Mama says she decided that she will not allow her life to be defined by de Kock’s actions.

The key to forgiveness became freeing myself from the pain... It was about removing the emotional attachment I had towards the incident.

Candice Mama, author and speaker

Mama did not know much about her absent father or his gruesome death until she discoversed the book "Into the Heart of Darkness: Confessions of Apartheid's Assassins" by author and investigative journalist Jacques Pauw, where she saw pictures of how he was attacked and killed.

After years of emotional distress, she says she reached a turning point when she decided that she would not let her father's killer take her life away from her too.

"I knew that the thing that was holding me hostage was Eugene", she tells CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King.

I thought to myself, Eugene killed your father, and now you're letting him kill you too... I knew that I had to take a journey of "releasing", which I later discovered was forgiveness.

Candice Mama, author and speaker

I turned to the page and inside was a picture of my dad's charred body clutching a steering wheel. That picture was ingrained in my mind from that moment forward. That's how I got to know what happened to my dad.

Candice Mama, author and speaker

I started going on a downward spiral in many ways. I didn't know at the time that I was experiencing depression, or at least the start of depression.

Candice Mama, author and speaker

When I was in school, we highlighted apartheid as a very simplistic movement... They didn't really cover the depths of the violence, psychological trauma, and more.

Candice Mama, author and speaker

At around the age of 15, I became very obsessed with finding out about apartheid in its full scope. And that's when I really discovered the TRC's transcripts about Eugene de Kock and who he was.

Candice Mama, author and speaker

Although it was difficult to reconcile, for me, it became a lot more soothing that my father actually died fighting the regime. He died as a soldier, and not so much as a victim to some mindless crime.

Candice Mama, author and speaker

Growing up, my mom didn't have the vocabulary to explain what had happened and why it had happened. So I just grew up without a dad. It wasn't something I thought about... It only struck me when I was 9-years-old.

Candice Mama, author and speaker

Listen to Candice Mama on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:



