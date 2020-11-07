Top chef Zola Nene dishes on meeting Gordon Ramsay and 'working her way up'





Nene featured alongside British food icon Gordon Ramsay in the second season of his National Geographic show, Uncharted.

She says spending time with Ramsay and sharing her love for Zulu food culture was a delightful experience.

It was really amazing. I was also wary. I was ready for 'Hell's Kitchen' Gordon to come guns blazing, swearing at me on site. But that wasn't the case at all. He was Zola Nene, Celeb Chef

He [Gordon Ramsay] was really lovely. He loved learning about South Africa and our Zulu food culture. It was such a pleasure spending a few days with him. Zola Nene, Celeb Chef

All I did was share a piece of me; my passion for food, my love for my culture and for South African people. What a pleasure! Zola Nene, Celeb Chef

Nene rose to fame on TV as the resident chef on SABC3's morning show 'Expresso', but her culinary career began long before that.

She tells CapeTalk that she first started out as a food stylist working behind scenes at 'Expresso', before she was hand-picked by the executive producer to appear in front of the camera.

Prior to working in TV production, Nene did some catering work and was an intern food stylist for Top Billing Magazine.

She obtained a culinary arts qualification in food media, after initially attempting to study law.

Nene says her father and family encouraged her to pursue her passion.

I went to study B.Com Law in Stellenbosch. I knew in my second year that it wasn't for me. It wasn't fulfilling all the parts of me that I needed it to. Zola Nene, Celeb Chef

My food career started after I went back home. I had a conversation with my dad, who asked me what I love to do without even thinking about it. I said, "I love to cook!" Zola Nene, Celeb Chef

My dad sent me off to the UK on a working holiday visa, which you could get back then, and I worked as a commis chef in kitchens, peeling potatoes and carrots, chopping vegetables, but loving every single moment and soaking up all the knowledge I could get from the chefs. Zola Nene, Celeb Chef

After two years of working on-and-off, I came home and I studied for three years to be a chef. I specialised in food media, and the rest is history, as they say! Zola Nene, Celeb Chef

Nene opens up about her remarkable journey in the food scene and her working her way up in her profession.

