[BREAKING NEWS] City of Cape Town agrees to send Kataza home to Slangkop





Kataza will be going home to his natal troop in Slangkop.

Statement from the City of Cape Town:

'The City of Cape Town has informed residents and interested parties that the male chacma baboon, colloquially referred to as Kataza, will be returned to his natal Slangkop troop in the Kommetjie area as soon as practically possible,' says the City of Cape Town.

The return of SK11, colloquially referred to as Kataza, to his natal Slangkop troop follows detailed monitoring of the situation by the City and many others over the past ten weeks.

As such, the City wants to note the following:

Kataza’s return will be done in accordance with the approved guidelines for baboon management, and will take place as soon as practically possible

CapeNature and an independent animal welfare organisation will be requested to monitor his capture and release

In the interest of the baboon troop and public safety, no members of the public will be allowed to be present, or in the vicinity of the area, when the capturing is taking place

Once he has been captured, all forms of artificial identification will be removed

If needed, veterinary attention will be provided before he is released

Given the above, Mr Ryno Engelbrecht has agreed to withdraw his application to the Western Cape High Court. The need for this application will fall away once Kataza has been released within the Slangkop troop home range.

Upon his release, Kataza’s previous raiding record will not be considered in future decisions. This is in an effort to give him a fair chance to adjust to his natal home range, namely the surrounding mountains in the Kommetjie area.

The City kindly requests the public to please not follow Kataza once he has been released, and to allow him space and time.

Furthermore, the City notes the SPCA’s proposal to translocate Kataza to a sanctuary in the Limpopo Province. Decisions about the translocation of wild animals, however, rest with CapeNature who must issue a permit to authorise such a move.

The City is of the opinion that Kataza must be provided the opportunity to spend time within the Slangkop troop home range.'

See the legal letter from the City of Cape Town's lawyers below.

Here is some background to Kataza's story:

Kataza, the baboon that has raised awareness and shone a spotlight on baboon management in Cape Town, is finally going home after over 70 days of roaming around Tokai.

The young adult male Chacma baboon was darted, caged, and forcibly relocated from his natal Slangkop troop in August. After pressure from the citizenry for an explanation, the City of Cape Town and its advisory bodies changed the reasoning for the move numerous times, insisting at times it was because Kataza was a 'raiding' baboon, then arguing he was leading a 'splinter troop' in Kommetjie, and thirdly he was "weakening the gene pool" there. In Tokai, a dense urban area, Kataza was allowed to roam freely in his new strange location for the first 30 or more days with little attempt on the part of the service provider at the time Human WIldlfe Solutions (HWS) to keep him in the Tokai forest range.

This resulted in Kataza constantly being on the roads of Tokai, placing both himself and the public in danger. However, a group of volunteers known as the 'angels' rotated shifts to ensure he navigated the traffic and roads and was kept safe.

During these weeks, without any direction and struggling to integrate into the Tokai troop, Kataza spent many nights sleeping on roofs such as Pollsmoor Prison, and nearby coffee shops.

He also became used to relying on easy food rewards in bins at some local businesses that had not ensured its bins were baboon-proofed.

When the new service provider, NCC, took over at the beginning of October more effort was made to keep him in the forest.

Eventually, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA finally acknowledged that Kataza was not integrating. He was observed having many positive interactions and groomings from younger lower-ranking females in the troop but continued to spend much of his time alone.

Baboons are highly social animals and as Dr Anthony Collins of the Jane Goodall Institute states, a baboon alone is not a baboon. The public outcry continued and pressure grew.

In the interim, Cape Town citizen Ryno Engelbrecht launched a court application to have Kataza returned to his natal troop citing Cape Nature, City of Cape Town, SANParks, and SA NAVY.

In answer to his application, only the City of Cape Town responded eventually sending his legal team over 200 pages of documents.

The pressure however did not let up, and now on the eve of a court case, and 70 days later, the City of Cape Town's legal team met with Engelbrecht's lawyers on Friday, in an attempt to resolve the issue and avert going to court.

The meeting was followed by a legal letter stating the COCT agrees to NCC, the service provider who now has the baboon management contract in Cape Town, overseeing the return of Kataza to his home troop in Slangkop, Kommetjie.

Here is a copy of the lawyer's letter below: