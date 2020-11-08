Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda
Biden has called for unity and in his victory speech in Delaware after winning the 2020 US election.
RELATED: WATCH: 'We must restore the soul of America': Biden and Harris victory speeches
US Foreign policy expert Brooks Spector says Biden will have the enormous task in repairing the damage done by the Trump administration.
From battling the coronavirus to rejoining the Paris climate agreement, these are some of the items on Biden's checklist:
- Boosting efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic
- Formulating an economic recovery plan
- Tacking the complexities of racial inequality in the US
- Re-joining Paris Agreement, the international treaty to curb climate change
- Re-establishing America's relationship with the World Health Organisation (WHO)
- Re-joining the agreement between Iran and six world powers on the terms of Iran nuclear deal
- Working with US allies in Europe and East Asia
- Forming an effective multi-national push to deal with China's trade abuses
What happens going forward is much tougher than winning the election. As one famous saying goes "Running for office is like poetry. Governing is like reading tax code." It's all in the details..Brooks Spector, US Foreign policy expert and associate editor - The Daily Maverick
The Covid-19 pandemic should be his job 1, and it is based on science and medicine - not based on gut-feeling and reactions.Brooks Spector, US Foreign policy expert and associate editor - The Daily Maverick
There's also the economy that has to be brought back together and there is always the question of dealing effectively with the complexities of racial redress.Brooks Spector, US Foreign policy expert and associate editor - The Daily Maverick
Then there are international questions. One of the first things that a Joe Biden Presidency will do that gives hope go the rest of the world as well as the country, is taking the steps to rejoin Paris climate accord.Brooks Spector, US Foreign policy expert and associate editor - The Daily Maverick
He's made the right noises and taken the right steps so far in this very early moment. It's sometimes crucially important to find the right tone at the beggining.Brooks Spector, US Foreign policy expert and associate editor - The Daily Maverick
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
