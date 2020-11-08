[IN MEMES] 'You're fired' - The internet reacts to Trump's US election defeat
Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the tight race for the US presidency on Saturday.
Many have been celebrating Biden's victory, despite Trump's plans to challenge the election verdict.
Social media has been flooded with memes and jokes following Trump's loss to Biden, with #ByeTrump trending on Twitter.
SA-born comedian Trevor Noah posted a video reminding Trump about his promise to leave the country if he lost.
November 7, 2020
Lady Liberty is done with Trump, according to this cartoonist.
Let them MAGA tears flow 😂 #byetrump pic.twitter.com/lziCjMORAA— Mahmoud Abu Nimr (@MahmoudANimr) November 7, 2020
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate Biden's victory with a rap song.
American filmmaker Ava DuVernay couldn't miss this reference from Trump's days on TV show 'The Apprentice'.
November 7, 2020
White House staff member who has to tell trump its time to leave pic.twitter.com/tqBSNCaarM— alistair green (@mralistairgreen) November 6, 2020
Excitement for Inauguration Day in January 2021.
Congratulations, President Biden! #Election2020 #ByeTrump pic.twitter.com/XbwYuiXJtg— Rabiya Binene • (@bryaheroo) November 6, 2020
pov: tr*mp sitting in the moving truck leaving the white house pic.twitter.com/n8qusuVXo1— Rio (@riomatt00) November 6, 2020
