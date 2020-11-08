Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
[WATCH] 'We must restore the soul of America': Biden and Harris victory speeches

8 November 2020 10:08 AM
by Qama Qukula
Joe Biden
2020 US presidential election
President-elect Joe Biden
Biden wins US elections

President-elect Joe Biden has promised to unify rather than divide US citizens during his victory speech after winning the 2020 US election.

Biden addressed Americans from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday night.

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris thanked American citizens for using their votes to protect America's democracy.


