Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Rapists roam free' due to massive DNA backlog, says pressure group Pressure group Action Society says DNA backlogs and incompetent officials are failing sexual assault victims across South Africa. 8 November 2020 12:34 PM
City of Cape Town agrees to send Kataza home to Slangkop After over 70 days CoCT lawyers met with Ryno Engelbrecht's legal team and Cape Nature with NCC will be overseeing his relocation. 7 November 2020 5:07 PM
Why I forgave the apartheid assassin who brutally murdered my father Her father was killed by notorious apartheid policeman Eugene de Kock when she was just a baby. She describes her journey to forgi... 7 November 2020 11:14 AM
[IN MEMES] 'You're fired' - The internet reacts to Trump's US election defeat Celebrities and social media users around the world have responded to Trump's loss by posting spicy memes and videos. 8 November 2020 2:06 PM
Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda President-elect Joe Biden has a lengthy to-do list. Here are some of the major tasks he has to tackle in his first 100 days in off... 8 November 2020 10:49 AM
[WATCH] 'We must restore the soul of America': Biden and Harris victory speeches President-elect Joe Biden has promised to unify rather than divide US citizens during his victory speech after winning the 2020 US... 8 November 2020 10:08 AM
Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300 Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments. 6 November 2020 11:24 AM
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
Top chef Zola Nene dishes on meeting Gordon Ramsay and 'working her way up' SA's bubbly celebrity chef Zola Nene chats to Sara-Jayne King about her culinary journey and some of the major milestones in her c... 7 November 2020 12:05 PM
Trail runner Karoline Hanks takes on 13 Peaks Challenge in aid of turtle rescue Trail runner and environmental activist Karoline Hanks will be running her second 13 Peaks Challenge next month to raise money for... 7 November 2020 8:54 AM
Local boutique helps breast cancer survivors find the perfect bra fit Like B4 is a dedicated store in Bellville which specialises in post-mastectomy bra products and fittings. 6 November 2020 4:04 PM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don't feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe's - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda President-elect Joe Biden has a lengthy to-do list. Here are some of the major tasks he has to tackle in his first 100 days in off... 8 November 2020 10:49 AM
[WATCH] 'We must restore the soul of America': Biden and Harris victory speeches President-elect Joe Biden has promised to unify rather than divide US citizens during his victory speech after winning the 2020 US... 8 November 2020 10:08 AM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands 'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik's cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane. 6 November 2020 12:39 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don't feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
'Rapists roam free' due to massive DNA backlog, says pressure group

8 November 2020 12:34 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
DNA
DNA evidence
rape kits
sexual assault kits
DNA backlog
forensic laboratory

Pressure group Action Society says DNA backlogs and incompetent officials are failing sexual assault victims across South Africa.

The national backlog is affecting of over 125,000 cases — of which 92% are sexual assault kits — according to the National Forensic Oversight and Ethics Board.

The backlog is denying thousands of victims of their access to justice, Action Society warns.

Spokesperson Daleen Gouws says lack of machine maintenance and procurement issues are contributing to the delays at state forensics labs.

The organisation has called on the government to appoint private laboratories to process DNA evidence.

DNA profiling is one of the most successful prosecutorial tools to identify rapists and violent criminals, due to its high rate of reliability in securing conviction.

Prosecutors rely heavily on DNA evidence, especially in cases involving children and people living with disabilities especially, Gouws tells CapeTalk.

She says victims are withdrawing ongoing cases and others are discouraged from laying charges because of the backlog and "unsolved" rape cases.

The big problem is proper management and maintenance of important material and diganostics used to do the test.

Daleen Gouws, Spokesperson - Action Society

Upgrades have not been kept up to date or paid for. That's what started the backlog.

Daleen Gouws, Spokesperson - Action Society

It's 125,000 cases, of which 92% are sexual assault kits that have not been processed.

Daleen Gouws, Spokesperson - Action Society

Those cases in court can't go on. It can't be finished. Families are going through trauma... The backlog is making things a lot worse.

Daleen Gouws, Spokesperson - Action Society

The pressure group has also maintained its call to make the National Registry of Sex Offenders (NRSO) publicly available.

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:


