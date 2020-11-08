'Rapists roam free' due to massive DNA backlog, says pressure group
The national backlog is affecting of over 125,000 cases — of which 92% are sexual assault kits — according to the National Forensic Oversight and Ethics Board.
The backlog is denying thousands of victims of their access to justice, Action Society warns.
Spokesperson Daleen Gouws says lack of machine maintenance and procurement issues are contributing to the delays at state forensics labs.
The organisation has called on the government to appoint private laboratories to process DNA evidence.
DNA profiling is one of the most successful prosecutorial tools to identify rapists and violent criminals, due to its high rate of reliability in securing conviction.
Prosecutors rely heavily on DNA evidence, especially in cases involving children and people living with disabilities especially, Gouws tells CapeTalk.
She says victims are withdrawing ongoing cases and others are discouraged from laying charges because of the backlog and "unsolved" rape cases.
The big problem is proper management and maintenance of important material and diganostics used to do the test.Daleen Gouws, Spokesperson - Action Society
Upgrades have not been kept up to date or paid for. That's what started the backlog.Daleen Gouws, Spokesperson - Action Society
It's 125,000 cases, of which 92% are sexual assault kits that have not been processed.Daleen Gouws, Spokesperson - Action Society
Those cases in court can't go on. It can't be finished. Families are going through trauma... The backlog is making things a lot worse.Daleen Gouws, Spokesperson - Action Society
The pressure group has also maintained its call to make the National Registry of Sex Offenders (NRSO) publicly available.
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
