Slip and trip injuries: Where does the buck stop? Why supermarkets aren't liable





Personal injury law specialist Henry Shields says that there are more companies who are now washing their hands from responsibility for injuries that take place on their property, passing the blame to outside service providers.

The United States is often seen as litigation crazy, but that is a fallacy. It just gets a lot of propaganda and a lot of press. A lot of it is an urban legend. Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

Shields says the situation around a personal injury is exactly the same according to the rule of law in any western democracy.

If you are injured, you have a right of recourse. There is somebody that you can sue. Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

He says 'slip and trip' - or slipping and falling on the floor in a store - has its own name because it happens so frequently.

What happens is, if you are running a supermarket, people will just slip and trip, and it is a question of keeping it under control, because as soon as you have wet things...you are running a hazard. Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

But where does the buck stop for slip and trip injuries?

He says the 'buzzword that started about 15 to 20 years ago in this regard was 'outsourcing'.

He explains...

Twenty years ago, the people that worked in a supermarket were employed by the supermarket, so any claims of negligence on the part of the customer could be levelled at the supermarket.

What you get now, almost exclusively, is that they don't want to employ cleaners. Rather than deal with the union...they outsource it to the XYZ cleaning company. Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

It makes it simpler, he says. Instead of having a payroll, they receive one invoice from the cleaning company.

So what is the problem with that, you may ask?

The problem with that is when there is a 'slip and trip' who do you sue? The buck stops where? Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

He says this is not only happening in supermarkets but places like hospitals as well.

They are passing the buck. it is as simple as that. Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

It is a very difficult situation because there is a school of thought that believes the supermarket in question should be sued, he says.

Because you have gone under their brand. You have decided that they are reputable, they are clean...and there is a certain standard. Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

But should the store in which you were doing your shopping not be responsible?

In the same way, if you buy a defective product, you return it to the store in which you purchased it he acknowledges. In the example whereby a product purchased was manufactured in another country or even another local city, the responsibility lies with the local store.

The Consumer Protection Act has identified this very problem - and the buck stops at the retailer [regarding purchases]. Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

But, regarding slip and trip injuries, he says the case law is contradictory.

In addition, the appeal judges have found for minority judgments in cases.

They are not seeing it the same way. Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

The Consumer Protection Act cut through the morass and gave you a defendant, which is the retialer...and that is exactly what we are looking for at the moment. Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

He says typically the problem is legislation runs decades behind.

Shields offers an open invitation to all supermarkets to discuss the issue on the radio with him.

What they are doing is they are ducking and diving. If you sue the majors, what they do is they defend it on the basis that you should be looking at the XYZ cleaning company. Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

Shields says that the problem then arises that if you do not sue the cleaning company you end up without a defendant.

And suing both the cleaning company and the supermarket can result in long time delays and the consumer may end up having to pay costs to one of the defendants.

So, you may receive money in you one hand but have to pay out even more with the other hand. Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

