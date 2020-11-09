Slip and trip injuries: Where does the buck stop? Why supermarkets aren't liable

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
US elections post Analysis
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mandla L. Isaacs
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
IEC ready for by-elections and warns social distancing may impact queues The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it's all set for by-elections taking place in 95 wards across 55 municipalities on... 9 November 2020 5:24 PM
Neighbourhood Watch members risking their lives in Langa, says volunteer group Langa residents criticised the SA Police Service (SAPS) officials during a community safety imbizo this past weekend. 9 November 2020 2:11 PM
'Deathly silence' on promised Cape Town extortion racket task team Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Janine Myburgh says business had been hopeful after the police minister's visit. 9 November 2020 2:08 PM
View all Local
Haffajee: Gordhan’s SAA bailout out of character and hints at political pressure Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee says Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appears to have responded to political pressure b... 9 November 2020 6:22 PM
'I'll only withdraw my application once Kataza puts his feet on Kommetjie land' Lawyer and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht explains the agreement he made with CoCT to ensure Kataza the baboon goes home. 9 November 2020 12:09 PM
Over R200 million in irregular spending probed at Western Cape municipalities Municipalities across the province are investigating alleged irregular and unauthorised expenditure amounting to over R200 million... 9 November 2020 10:26 AM
View all Politics
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes. 9 November 2020 7:39 PM
'Civil servants earn too much and do too little' Public-sector wages have spun out of control. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 9 November 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
Figuring out who I am was one the many gifts of cancer, says Richard Wright Richard Wright is a three-time brain cancer survivor. He says battling the disease forced him to rediscover his purpose and authen... 9 November 2020 4:27 PM
Slip and trip injuries: Where does the buck stop? Why supermarkets aren't liable Personal injury lawyer Henry Shields says many companies no longer take responsibility for injuries occurring on their property. 9 November 2020 8:59 AM
Top chef Zola Nene dishes on meeting Gordon Ramsay and 'working her way up' SA's bubbly celebrity chef Zola Nene chats to Sara-Jayne King about her culinary journey and some of the major milestones in her c... 7 November 2020 12:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Sport
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes. 9 November 2020 7:39 PM
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Elderly couple inherit load of garbage bags...with R9m of Star Wars toys It is a dream story that only seems to happen to other people, says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 9 November 2020 10:54 AM
Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda President-elect Joe Biden has a lengthy to-do list. Here are some of the major tasks he has to tackle in his first 100 days in off... 8 November 2020 10:49 AM
View all World
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
View all Africa
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%) Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council. 9 November 2020 6:24 PM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands 'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik’s cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane. 6 November 2020 12:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Slip and trip injuries: Where does the buck stop? Why supermarkets aren't liable

9 November 2020 8:59 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Consumer Protection Act
Supermarket
personal injury
consumer protection
Wet floor
slip and trip

Personal injury lawyer Henry Shields says many companies no longer take responsibility for injuries occurring on their property.

Personal injury law specialist Henry Shields says that there are more companies who are now washing their hands from responsibility for injuries that take place on their property, passing the blame to outside service providers.

The United States is often seen as litigation crazy, but that is a fallacy. It just gets a lot of propaganda and a lot of press. A lot of it is an urban legend.

Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

Shields says the situation around a personal injury is exactly the same according to the rule of law in any western democracy.

If you are injured, you have a right of recourse. There is somebody that you can sue.

Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

He says 'slip and trip' - or slipping and falling on the floor in a store - has its own name because it happens so frequently.

What happens is, if you are running a supermarket, people will just slip and trip, and it is a question of keeping it under control, because as soon as you have wet things...you are running a hazard.

Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

But where does the buck stop for slip and trip injuries?

He says the 'buzzword that started about 15 to 20 years ago in this regard was 'outsourcing'.

He explains...

Twenty years ago, the people that worked in a supermarket were employed by the supermarket, so any claims of negligence on the part of the customer could be levelled at the supermarket.

What you get now, almost exclusively, is that they don't want to employ cleaners. Rather than deal with the union...they outsource it to the XYZ cleaning company.

Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

It makes it simpler, he says. Instead of having a payroll, they receive one invoice from the cleaning company.

So what is the problem with that, you may ask?

The problem with that is when there is a 'slip and trip' who do you sue? The buck stops where?

Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

He says this is not only happening in supermarkets but places like hospitals as well.

They are passing the buck. it is as simple as that.

Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

It is a very difficult situation because there is a school of thought that believes the supermarket in question should be sued, he says.

Because you have gone under their brand. You have decided that they are reputable, they are clean...and there is a certain standard.

Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

But should the store in which you were doing your shopping not be responsible?

In the same way, if you buy a defective product, you return it to the store in which you purchased it he acknowledges. In the example whereby a product purchased was manufactured in another country or even another local city, the responsibility lies with the local store.

The Consumer Protection Act has identified this very problem - and the buck stops at the retailer [regarding purchases].

Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

But, regarding slip and trip injuries, he says the case law is contradictory.

In addition, the appeal judges have found for minority judgments in cases.

They are not seeing it the same way.

Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

The Consumer Protection Act cut through the morass and gave you a defendant, which is the retialer...and that is exactly what we are looking for at the moment.

Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

He says typically the problem is legislation runs decades behind.

Shields offers an open invitation to all supermarkets to discuss the issue on the radio with him.

What they are doing is they are ducking and diving. If you sue the majors, what they do is they defend it on the basis that you should be looking at the XYZ cleaning company.

Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

Shields says that the problem then arises that if you do not sue the cleaning company you end up without a defendant.

And suing both the cleaning company and the supermarket can result in long time delays and the consumer may end up having to pay costs to one of the defendants.

So, you may receive money in you one hand but have to pay out even more with the other hand.

Henry Shields, Personal injury lawyer

Listen to the interview below:

123rf.com

9 November 2020 8:59 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Consumer Protection Act
Supermarket
personal injury
consumer protection
Wet floor
slip and trip

More from Business

190920ndlovugif

'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'

9 November 2020 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

movie music entertainment streaming 123rf

New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch

9 November 2020 7:39 PM

Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

105148597-sjpg

'Civil servants earn too much and do too little'

9 November 2020 7:09 PM

Public-sector wages have spun out of control. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joe Biden Kamala Harris 123rf 123rfWorld

'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming'

9 November 2020 6:39 PM

Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influenza flu jab vaccine 123rf 123rflifestyle

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)

9 November 2020 6:24 PM

Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

long-street-cape-town-cbd-city-centre-cars-road-robots-traffic-lights-123rf

'Deathly silence' on promised Cape Town extortion racket task team

9 November 2020 2:08 PM

Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Janine Myburgh says business had been hopeful after the police minister's visit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

starbucks-coffee-shop-chair-franchise-store-123rf

Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300

6 November 2020 11:24 AM

Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171012-jse-edjpg

A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership

5 November 2020 8:14 PM

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-octopusjpg

'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'

5 November 2020 7:39 PM

Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

timberjpg

Sappi's debt rises to R31b, CEO optimistic about market recovery mid-2021

5 November 2020 7:14 PM

Sappi CEO Steve Binnie discusses the severe impact of the Covid pandemic and the growing opportunities in high-end packaging.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

richard-wright-jpg

Figuring out who I am was one the many gifts of cancer, says Richard Wright

9 November 2020 4:27 PM

Richard Wright is a three-time brain cancer survivor. He says battling the disease forced him to rediscover his purpose and authentic self.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zola-nene-teaches-gordon-ramsay-the-art-of-isizulu-cooking-in-kznpng

Top chef Zola Nene dishes on meeting Gordon Ramsay and 'working her way up'

7 November 2020 12:05 PM

SA's bubbly celebrity chef Zola Nene chats to Sara-Jayne King about her culinary journey and some of the major milestones in her career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

karoline-hanks-moutainsjpg

Trail runner Karoline Hanks takes on 13 Peaks Challenge in aid of turtle rescue

7 November 2020 8:54 AM

Trail runner and environmental activist Karoline Hanks will be running her second 13 Peaks Challenge next month to raise money for the Two Oceans Aquarium’s Turtle Rescue programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bra-lingerie-intimate-underwear-women-lace-sexy-drawer-123rf

Local boutique helps breast cancer survivors find the perfect bra fit

6 November 2020 4:04 PM

Like B4 is a dedicated store in Bellville which specialises in post-mastectomy bra products and fittings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rubik's cube 123rf

[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands

6 November 2020 12:39 PM

'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik’s cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fat kid child overweight obese obesity 123rf

Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research

6 November 2020 10:04 AM

Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Camps Bay beach Cape Town 123rflocal 123rf

Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel

5 November 2020 1:32 PM

The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man working from home zoom meeting boxer shorts underpants 123rf 123rfbusiness

How 'above-the-keyboard' dressing has become a fashion trend

5 November 2020 6:23 AM

Anja Joubert, Trends Director at Superbalist, analyses how fashion trends have turned upside down due to Covid-19 and lockdowns

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'

4 November 2020 7:54 PM

The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cellphone-phone-banking-app-digital-internet-chat-typing-123rf

Banking ombud probing how thieves stole over R200k from woman's 'blocked' phone

4 November 2020 5:33 PM

If your phone gets stolen, call your bank right away. Your accounts can be raided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch

Business Entertainment

Elderly couple inherit load of garbage bags...with R9m of Star Wars toys

World

Informal settlement named 'Lockdown' springs up on Cape Town's train tracks

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

IEC more than prepared for Wednesday’s by-elections

9 November 2020 8:13 PM

Four states still counting ballots after US presidential election

9 November 2020 7:39 PM

WHO chief hails Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine news as 'encouraging'

9 November 2020 7:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA