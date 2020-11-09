Informal settlement named 'Lockdown' springs up on Cape Town's train tracks





The informal settlement of Lockdown has sprung up on and around the Metrorail's central line in Philippi, Cape Town.

There have been many announcements about restoring the Central Line. it has been closed for a year now. Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN

Palm visited the area in Philippi called Lockdown.

It is called Lockdown because most of the people living there moved there during the lockdown period because they were desperate for housing. Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN

They have put up structures on top of the railway line, between the railway line as well as on the sides of the railway line Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN

A few hundred people have made homes there, she adds.

The City of Cape Town has not attempted to remove them at this stage, though there are plans to restore the line.

Metrorail says it is now waiting for the Department of Public Works to approve parcels of land in order to move people to alternative land spaces. Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN

Palm says the residents say they are anxious living on the railway line but explain that they are desperate.

Metrorail, Prasa and the Western Cape government have teamed up to work out a way forward.

Listen to the interview below:

