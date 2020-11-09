Over R200 million in irregular spending probed at Western Cape municipalities





Public accounts committees in municipalities across the province are investigating at least 258 cases linked to irregular spending.

This information was revealed in response to a Parliamentary question by GOOD Party’s Brett Herron to the MEC for Local Government Anton Bredell.

Herron asked about the number of investigations before the province’s 30 municipal public accounts committees (MPACs).

Several of the cases which relate to fraud, corruption, and maladministration will be referred to the Hawks, NPA, SIU for criminal investigation, says the head of the Western Cape's Local Government department, Graham Paulse.

Paulse says some senior politicians in the province will be prosecuted if there is evidence of wrongdoing.

Municipalities have not yet recovered any of the money at this stage, Paulse tells CapeTalk.

We've done an assessment and it indicates that there is more than R200 million in irregular expenditure with over 258 cases. Graham Paulse, Head of Department - Local Government

Currently these cases are the subject matter for the MPACs in various municipalities. Graham Paulse, Head of Department - Local Government

Obviously, there is a due diligence process that needs to be followed to determine whether there are any instances of fraud, corruption, and maladministration in it, or whether it was an oversight on behalf of council or senior officials. Graham Paulse, Head of Department - Local Government

The recommendations to councils are that the money must be recovered from those implicated in irregular expenditure... That is a process. To date, we haven't been successful in recovering the money. Graham Paulse, Head of Department - Local Government

