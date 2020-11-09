Elderly couple inherit load of garbage bags...with R9m of Star Wars toys





Listen to the World View with UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist as he chats to Refilwe Moloto.

An elderly couple from Stourbridge, Wiltshire in England inherited a bunch of garbage bags from their friend and neighbour peter Simpson who had died.

He left all his belongings to his neighbours including a load of rubbish bags in the garage. Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent - World View

The couple were going to throw the bags out and had arranged for a skip to collect them, says Gilchrist.

They took a peek inside and saw a load of Star Wars figures and thought twice about it. They weren't that excited about it at that stage. Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent - World View

It turns out these were all original Star Wars figures and accessories from the late 1970s, all still in original boxes - and worth a fortune!

They have now sold all the toys and accessories for 410,000 pounds. Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent - World View

That's a haul of close to R9 million!

