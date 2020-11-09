Metrorail working on 'land swap' to relocate shack dwellers on CT railway line
Metrorail's parent company, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), is working with national, provincial and local housing authorities to find suitable alternative land to accommodate the informal settlements.
Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott says Prasa is arranging a land swap with the City of Cape Town and provincial government authorities.
The land swap will relocate the affected communities in a legal and dignified manner.
Scott says previous relocation projects have taken between 12 to 18 months
We've come up with the idea of a land swap...Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape
We're sitting now with five settlements that we need to relocate before we can resume full service... The process is legislated, we can't just up and move people.Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape
Five settlements have sprung up along Metrorail's tracks since the lockdown started, according to Scott.
RELATED: Informal settlement named 'Lockdown' springs up on Cape Town's train tracks
These include the Siyahlala informal settlement on the railway tracks in Langa and the 'Lockdown' informal settlement in Philippi.
Scott says encroachment has worsened due to the socio-economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
At Philippi, we've always had an encroachment but then it worsened during the lockdown because we did not have our customer services people on the ground.Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape
Our security people, who were the only ones with permits to move around, had their work cut out for them because they had over 400 kilometres that they had to keep an eye on. We were hopelessly underresourced for Covid-19.Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape
