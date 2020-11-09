Metrorail working on 'land swap' to relocate shack dwellers on CT railway line

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
US elections post Analysis
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mandla L. Isaacs
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
IEC ready for by-elections and warns social distancing may impact queues The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it's all set for by-elections taking place in 95 wards across 55 municipalities on... 9 November 2020 5:24 PM
Neighbourhood Watch members risking their lives in Langa, says volunteer group Langa residents criticised the SA Police Service (SAPS) officials during a community safety imbizo this past weekend. 9 November 2020 2:11 PM
'Deathly silence' on promised Cape Town extortion racket task team Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Janine Myburgh says business had been hopeful after the police minister's visit. 9 November 2020 2:08 PM
View all Local
Haffajee: Gordhan’s SAA bailout out of character and hints at political pressure Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee says Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appears to have responded to political pressure b... 9 November 2020 6:22 PM
'I'll only withdraw my application once Kataza puts his feet on Kommetjie land' Lawyer and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht explains the agreement he made with CoCT to ensure Kataza the baboon goes home. 9 November 2020 12:09 PM
Over R200 million in irregular spending probed at Western Cape municipalities Municipalities across the province are investigating alleged irregular and unauthorised expenditure amounting to over R200 million... 9 November 2020 10:26 AM
View all Politics
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes. 9 November 2020 7:39 PM
'Civil servants earn too much and do too little' Public-sector wages have spun out of control. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA. 9 November 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
Figuring out who I am was one the many gifts of cancer, says Richard Wright Richard Wright is a three-time brain cancer survivor. He says battling the disease forced him to rediscover his purpose and authen... 9 November 2020 4:27 PM
Slip and trip injuries: Where does the buck stop? Why supermarkets aren't liable Personal injury lawyer Henry Shields says many companies no longer take responsibility for injuries occurring on their property. 9 November 2020 8:59 AM
Top chef Zola Nene dishes on meeting Gordon Ramsay and 'working her way up' SA's bubbly celebrity chef Zola Nene chats to Sara-Jayne King about her culinary journey and some of the major milestones in her c... 7 November 2020 12:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Sport
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes. 9 November 2020 7:39 PM
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Elderly couple inherit load of garbage bags...with R9m of Star Wars toys It is a dream story that only seems to happen to other people, says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 9 November 2020 10:54 AM
Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda President-elect Joe Biden has a lengthy to-do list. Here are some of the major tasks he has to tackle in his first 100 days in off... 8 November 2020 10:49 AM
View all World
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
View all Africa
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%) Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council. 9 November 2020 6:24 PM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands 'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik’s cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane. 6 November 2020 12:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Metrorail working on 'land swap' to relocate shack dwellers on CT railway line

9 November 2020 11:34 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
PRASA
Metrorail
Railway
Shacks
Cape Metrorail
Metrorail central line
Informal settlment

A project to relocate shack dwellers and illegal structures from the Philippi and Langa railway tracks is underway, according to Metrorail.

Metrorail's parent company, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), is working with national, provincial and local housing authorities to find suitable alternative land to accommodate the informal settlements.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott says Prasa is arranging a land swap with the City of Cape Town and provincial government authorities.

The land swap will relocate the affected communities in a legal and dignified manner.

Scott says previous relocation projects have taken between 12 to 18 months

We've come up with the idea of a land swap...

Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

We're sitting now with five settlements that we need to relocate before we can resume full service... The process is legislated, we can't just up and move people.

Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape
The informal settlement of Lockdown has sprung up on and around the Metrorail's central line in Philippi, Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

Five settlements have sprung up along Metrorail's tracks since the lockdown started, according to Scott.

RELATED: Informal settlement named 'Lockdown' springs up on Cape Town's train tracks

These include the Siyahlala informal settlement on the railway tracks in Langa and the 'Lockdown' informal settlement in Philippi.

Scott says encroachment has worsened due to the socio-economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At Philippi, we've always had an encroachment but then it worsened during the lockdown because we did not have our customer services people on the ground.

Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

Our security people, who were the only ones with permits to move around, had their work cut out for them because they had over 400 kilometres that they had to keep an eye on. We were hopelessly underresourced for Covid-19.

Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

Listen to the discussion on Today Kieno Kammies:


9 November 2020 11:34 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
PRASA
Metrorail
Railway
Shacks
Cape Metrorail
Metrorail central line
Informal settlment

More from Local

IEC

IEC ready for by-elections and warns social distancing may impact queues

9 November 2020 5:24 PM

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it's all set for by-elections taking place in 95 wards across 55 municipalities on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

langa-during-lockdown-day-onejpeg

Neighbourhood Watch members risking their lives in Langa, says volunteer group

9 November 2020 2:11 PM

Langa residents criticised the SA Police Service (SAPS) officials during a community safety imbizo this past weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

long-street-cape-town-cbd-city-centre-cars-road-robots-traffic-lights-123rf

'Deathly silence' on promised Cape Town extortion racket task team

9 November 2020 2:08 PM

Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Janine Myburgh says business had been hopeful after the police minister's visit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pagad march

Pagad leaders released after two decades 'were not part of expelled G-Force'

9 November 2020 1:39 PM

Pagad National Secretary Abeeda Roberts says it welcomes the men's release, salutes them, and commends them for their sacrifice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eff-brackenfelljpg

Police use stun grenades as EFF and Brackenfell residents brawl outside school

9 November 2020 1:07 PM

An EFF protest outside Brackenfell High School turned violent on Monday morning when demonstrators clashed with a group of residents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kataza in Tokai

'I'll only withdraw my application once Kataza puts his feet on Kommetjie land'

9 November 2020 12:09 PM

Lawyer and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht explains the agreement he made with CoCT to ensure Kataza the baboon goes home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201109 Lockdown Prasa2

Informal settlement named 'Lockdown' springs up on Cape Town's train tracks

9 November 2020 10:12 AM

EWN reporter Kaylynn Palm describes the informal settlement that has been built on the Cape Town Central Line.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DNA-evidence-lab-test-crime-scientific-expert-laboratory-123rf

'Rapists roam free' due to massive DNA backlog, says pressure group

8 November 2020 12:34 PM

Pressure group Action Society says DNA backlogs and incompetent officials are failing sexual assault victims across South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kataza the baboon

City of Cape Town agrees to send Kataza home to Slangkop

7 November 2020 5:07 PM

After over 70 days CoCT lawyers met with Ryno Engelbrecht's legal team and Cape Nature with NCC will be overseeing his relocation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

candice-mama-instagrampng

Why I forgave the apartheid assassin who brutally murdered my father

7 November 2020 11:14 AM

Her father was killed by notorious apartheid policeman Eugene de Kock when she was just a baby. She describes her journey to forgiveness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch

Business Entertainment

Elderly couple inherit load of garbage bags...with R9m of Star Wars toys

World

Informal settlement named 'Lockdown' springs up on Cape Town's train tracks

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

IEC more than prepared for Wednesday’s by-elections

9 November 2020 8:13 PM

Four states still counting ballots after US presidential election

9 November 2020 7:39 PM

WHO chief hails Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine news as 'encouraging'

9 November 2020 7:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA