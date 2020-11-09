'I'll only withdraw my application once Kataza puts his feet on Kommetjie land'





After over 70 days, CoCT lawyers met with Ryno Engelbrecht who was taking the City to court to have Kataza moved back home, and agreed that Cape Nature with NCC will oversee Kataza's move back home from Tokai to his natal troop in Slangkop

Kieno speaks to Ryno Engelbrecht Lawyer and animal rights activist.

According to me, the relocation [to Tokai] was against the current guidelines and protocols followed by the Baboon Technical Team (BTT). Ryno Engelbrecht, Lawyer and animal rights activist

Engelbrecht brought an application to review the decision of the City, and to set aside their decision to relocate Kataza and remove his collar and tags.

In fact, he confirms, the tags and collar were removed shortly after the application was served on them.

On Friday night at 11 pm, I received a settlement proposal. Ryno Engelbrecht, Lawyer and animal rights activist

It stated that Kataza would receive any necessary veterinary care and then be taken back to his natal troop in Slangkop as soon as practically possible.

It is a fantastic outcome for Kataza, and I hope he integrates perfectly with his native troop, which he should - and let's hope this never happens again. Ryno Engelbrecht, Lawyer and animal rights activist

He agrees the City of Cape Town's department s need to work together more effectively. Poor waste management is an issue as it leaves easy attractants for baboons encouraging them to shops and houses in the urban fringe.

The animals get persecuted because of bad waste management. Ryno Engelbrecht, Lawyer and animal rights activist

I will only withdraw my application once Kataza puts his feet on Kommetjie land. Ryno Engelbrecht, Lawyer and animal rights activist

Engelbrecht says the baboon management protocols in Cape Town need to be revised and hope to keep fighting for this to happen.

