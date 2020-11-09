Police use stun grenades as EFF and Brackenfell residents brawl outside school
Various videos posted online by reporters and residents show fighting and mayhem outside the school.
Public order police have been trying to calm tensions in the area, firing stun grenades in an attempt to separate the groups.
A group of residents, parents, and private security officials can be seen chasing and beating up what appears to be EFF supporters.
A number of them can be heard swearing and ordering the EFF protesters to go away.
At least one parent has been arrested for firing what he claims is a replica firearm, reports eTV journalist Natalie Malgas.
A 39-year-old parent was arrested... He is being charged with attempted murder after firing what he says is a replica firearm.Natalie Malgas, eTV reporter
All the entry points to Brackenfell High School have been cordoned off and authorities will remain on standby for the remainder of the day.
WARNING: Videos contain strong language and violence
@Netwerk24 Brackenfell vs EFF pic.twitter.com/GiGcm38OTG— Robert Wilson (@RobWil2003) November 9, 2020
Parents of learners and residents in the area clash at Brackenfell High with @EFFSouthAfrica members as the controversy over alleged racism at the institution intensifies. @TimesLIVE @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE @DBE_SA pic.twitter.com/DKUzJcBloC— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) November 9, 2020
Tension rises between the EFF and the Brackenfell community following 'whites only' matric event (@CebohNyambose) pic.twitter.com/KN3VJ9TObB— Team News24 (@TeamNews24) November 9, 2020
Altercation ensued between members of the EFF and the Brackenfell community after the EFF demanded answers over alleged private whites only event @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/GEvNpgWsQd— uCebelihle wakwaMthethwa 🇿🇦 (@CebohNyambose) November 9, 2020
EFF mag die wat hulle wil. #brackenfell pic.twitter.com/kj0cjKuu0x— Heinrich Otto (@HeinrichOtto12) November 9, 2020
WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE— IOL News (@IOL) November 9, 2020
Parents of learners at Brackenfell High clash with @EFFSouthAfrica members. The EFF demonstrated for a second time at the school today as the controversy over alleged racism at the institution intensifies.
Video: @aya_ndamane / @AfriNewsAgency pic.twitter.com/JT5M378Plj
Civil war loading in SA. #EFF #brackenfell #PutSouthAfricaFirst #brackenfellhigh pic.twitter.com/ZhCZpyG9SI— MJ Ncube (@MJNcubeofficial) November 9, 2020
It's the second day that the EFF is picketing outside Brackenfell High School following demonstrations on Friday over an alleged ‘whites only’ matric function involving pupils.
The EFF wants two teachers to face disciplinary action after they participated in a private matric ball function that was only attended by white pupils from the school.
The political party also wants the school principal to be suspended.
It did get quite aggressive earlier today. Both the groups were emotionally charges, riled up, and ready for a fistfight, which is what we saw at the intersection of Paradys Road and Frans Conradie.Natalie Malgas, eTV reporter
There were fists and rocks flying. At one point, there were stun grenades lobbed from the public order police trying to separate these groups.Natalie Malgas, eTV reporter
Even the police had difficulty trying to keep these groups apart and trying to quell the tensions.Natalie Malgas, eTV reporter
