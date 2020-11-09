Pagad leaders released after two decades 'were not part of expelled G-Force'





During the 1990s People Against Gangsterism And Drugs (Pagad) which fought against gangsterism and drugs in Cape Town, was also on global terror watchlists.

In fact, Pagad continues to be on the US State department terrorism exclusion list, reports Kiewit.

Now three senior Pagad members convicted over 20 years ago of murder, robbery, and weapons charges, have been released.

Ebrahim Jeneker, Abdullah Maansdorp, and Mohammad Isaacs are free after 21 years in prison.

The national secretary at Pagad Abeeda Roberts talks to Lester Kiewit about their release.

Roberts noted emphatically, that contrary to media reports, the men released were Pagad members but not G-Force members.

There is a distinct difference between G-Force and Pagad. Pagad is the People Against Gangsterism And Drugs. G-Force is [made up of] expelled members who were involved in criminal activity...They have nothing to do with Pagad. Abeeda Roberts, National Secretary - Pagad

Pagad welcomes the release of its three members.

Obviously, it's been long overdue. Abeeda Roberts, National Secretary - Pagad

We commend them for their sacrifices and we salute them and we wish them everything of the best for the future. Abeeda Roberts, National Secretary - Pagad

She emphasises that Pagad's mission has always been to eradicate all evil and criminal activity from society on a divine basis.

Listen to the interview below: