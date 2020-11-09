Neighbourhood Watch members risking their lives in Langa, says volunteer group





Police Minister Bheki Cele has called for immediate intervention from Western Cape SAPS management to deal with complaints from some Langa residents.

Cele hosted a Ministerial Imbizo in Langa over the weekend aimed at tackling violent crime in Cape Town communities.

Some aggrieved community members alleged that some police officers turned away victims of gender-based violence.

Others claimed that police were not using all available resources to fight crime in the area, reports EWN.

Mahlubi Zibi of the Langa Safety Patrol says criminals are taking advantage of police understaffing in the township.

He says volunteer groups are risking their lives with very little recognition or support from local authorities.

The main concern was to appeal to the Minister by saying we have neighbourhood watch members are risking their lives, and to an extent, losing their lives as you have seen in other communities. Mahlubi Zibi, Secretary - Langa Safety Patrol

But there is nothing that is being brought to incentivise or to give credit for this work that is being invested by these volunteers. Mahlubi Zibi, Secretary - Langa Safety Patrol

Recently, there have been fatal shootings in neighbouring communities, such a Gugulethu, Khayelitsha, Manenberg and Bonteheuwel.

Listen to the latest on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit: