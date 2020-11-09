'Deathly silence' on promised Cape Town extortion racket task team
In September, Long Street businesses stated that a protection racket existed in Cape Town which had been extended to small restaurants, coffee shops, and corner bars in the city centre.
Now it is reported that construction companies are allegedly being targeted.
RELATED: 'Long Street protection racket now targeting coffee shops, not just nightclubs'
RELATED: Violent gangs extort money from employed Khayelitsha residents – no fear of Saps
President at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry Janine Myburgh talks to Lester Kiewit.
As far as I know, the task team has not been formed.Janine Myburgh, President - Cape Chamber of Commerce
We were most encouraged when the minister came all the way to Cape Town, and even inspected the various venues.Janine Myburgh, President - Cape Chamber of Commerce
She says businesses were hopeful that the task team would be formed.
Since then there has been a deathly silence.Janine Myburgh, President - Cape Chamber of Commerce
Listen to the interview below:
